Search
Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Pathak visits KGMU, reviews patient care, facilities

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 07:38 AM IST

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak inspected KGMU, emphasizing cleanliness, medical facilities, and patient care, expressing concern over a faulty air conditioner.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak conducted a surprise inspection of King George’s Medical University (KGMU), on Monday. He reviewed the cleanliness and medical facilities and held a meeting with the university administration to issue necessary directions, a release shared with the media read.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak with vice-chancellor Soniya Nityanand and other officials of the KGMU (HT Photo)
Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak with vice-chancellor Soniya Nityanand and other officials of the KGMU (HT Photo)

Pathak met patients and their attendants, enquired about their well-being, and discussed the KGMU’s facilities. He inspected various sections of the university and instructed the administration to maintain cleanliness, ensure proper medical facilities, and manage medicines effectively.

The deputy CM visited the Gandhi Ward at KGMU, to meet a patient admitted there. He expressed his displeasure over a dysfunctional air conditioner inside the ward, and ordered action against the engineer responsible. The media cell in-charge of KGMU, Dr KK Singh, said that due to the fluctuation of voltage and the height of ceiling in the Gandhi Ward, it is very tough to maintain cooling there.

Pathak stressed that providing quality treatment to every patient is the top priority. He directed the university administration to ensure proper care for patients in the trauma centre and all other departments.

The meeting was attended by KGMU vice-chancellor prof Soniya Nityanand, Dr Premraj Singh, Dr Veerendra Atam, Dr Avinash Agarwal, and others.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Pathak visits KGMU, reviews patient care, facilities
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On