Pathak visits KGMU, reviews patient care, facilities

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak conducted a surprise inspection of King George’s Medical University (KGMU), on Monday. He reviewed the cleanliness and medical facilities and held a meeting with the university administration to issue necessary directions, a release shared with the media read. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak with vice-chancellor Soniya Nityanand and other officials of the KGMU (HT Photo)

Pathak met patients and their attendants, enquired about their well-being, and discussed the KGMU’s facilities. He inspected various sections of the university and instructed the administration to maintain cleanliness, ensure proper medical facilities, and manage medicines effectively.

The deputy CM visited the Gandhi Ward at KGMU, to meet a patient admitted there. He expressed his displeasure over a dysfunctional air conditioner inside the ward, and ordered action against the engineer responsible. The media cell in-charge of KGMU, Dr KK Singh, said that due to the fluctuation of voltage and the height of ceiling in the Gandhi Ward, it is very tough to maintain cooling there.

Pathak stressed that providing quality treatment to every patient is the top priority. He directed the university administration to ensure proper care for patients in the trauma centre and all other departments.

The meeting was attended by KGMU vice-chancellor prof Soniya Nityanand, Dr Premraj Singh, Dr Veerendra Atam, Dr Avinash Agarwal, and others.