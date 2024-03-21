Patients in cancer hosp carried on bedsheet to OT

At the Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute and Hospital, a premier cancer hospital in the state, serious patients have to be carried in bedsheet or foldable stretchers to reach operating theatre for surgery. A screengrab of the video that went viral on social media (sourced)

Reason: The operating theatre is functional, but the lift in the block is not, hence the patients have to be lifted in bedsheet by medical staff.

The lift went defunct after the block caught fire in December 2023. Repair work was handed over to agencies that are yet to start the lift.

Prof RK Dhiman director PGI who also holds additional charge of director KSSSCIH said, “After the fire incident, the repair work of lift was to be done by Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam (UPRNN), but they have not done it till now. We have now decided to get it repaired on our own and this shall take a day more.”

“Since operating theatre was made functional and handed over to us therefore, we started with the surgeries. As lift is yet to be handed over to our staff, they have to carry patients in foldable stretchers or bedsheet for some distance,” said a senior official of the KSSSCIH.

According to the agency’s representatives, some electrical work is pending in the lift in the OT block and will be completed once the electrical team arrives. This means the process of taking patients in foldable stretchers will continue till the lift is repaired and handed over to the hospital.

Patients reach the first floor of the OT block via one lift in the OPD section and from there they have to be taken in a foldable stretcher to the second floor.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has tweeted a video showing the problem at the KSSSCIH. Officials of the work agency did not respond to calls or messages for their version.