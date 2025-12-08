Search
Pay scale can’t be reduced behind the back of an employee: Allahabad HC

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Published on: Dec 08, 2025 10:44 pm IST

The court quashed the order passed by SP (regional), intelligence, Meerut whereby he had reduced the pay scale of petitioner Paritosh Gupta, an intelligence officer, by refixing it

The Allahabad high court has said that the pay scale of an employee can’t be reduced behind their back without giving them any opportunity of hearing. The court quashed the order passed by the superintendent of police (regional), intelligence, Meerut whereby he had reduced the pay scale of the petitioner Paritosh Gupta, an intelligence officer, by refixing it.

Justice Vikas Budhwar, by order dated December 3, allowed the petition filed by Gupta, who is currently posted as intelligence officer (inspector rank) in UP Police and had questioned the order by which his pay scale was refixed.

Appearing on behalf of the petitioner, advocate Dinesh Rai submitted before the court that the order reducing the pay scale was passed in violation of principles of natural justice being unilateral and without notice or opportunity to the writ petitioner before passing the said order.

After hearing the counsel for the parties, Justice Vikas Budhwar observed, “Since the entire exercise unilaterally behind the back of the writ petitioner, as such, order impugned cannot be sustained. Accordingly, the writ petition stands disposed off and the impugned order dated 26.8.2025 passed by respondent No.6 is set aside.”

A similar writ petition was also filed by Rajesh Kumar Yadav and one another posted as special intelligence officer at Prayagraj which too was allowed by the court on the same grounds.

