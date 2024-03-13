 Peak demand in UP is anticipated to reach 31,585 MW - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Lucknow / Peak demand in UP is anticipated to reach 31,585 MW

Peak demand in UP is anticipated to reach 31,585 MW

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 13, 2024 08:57 PM IST

With UPPCL slated to receive only 29,000 MW of power supply from state sources, meeting the demand in the months of September, August, and July may pose a significant challenge.

LUCKNOW: The annual peak demand in Uttar Pradesh is projected to reach 31,917 MW, making it the second-highest in the country after Maharashtra, which is expected to experience a peak demand of 32,640 MW in 2024-25, as per a recent report released by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

The demand is anticipated to decline from October onwards and continue till March 2025. (Sourced)
According to the report - ‘Anticipated Energy Requirement and Peak Demand for 2023-25- the highest peak demand in Uttar Pradesh is anticipated to occur in September, with the state requiring 31,917 MW of power during peak times. This is followed by 31,585 MW in August, 30,581 MW in July, 29,853 MW in June, 28,291 MW in May, and 25,379 MW in April.

The demand is anticipated to decline from October onwards and continue till March 2025.

The demand projection may raise concerns for the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL), as it will need to procure additional power to meet the peak demand, particularly from June to September. This is because the corporation anticipates receiving only 29,000 MW of power from power plants within the state.

In response to the report, Avdhesh Kumar Verma, chairman of the UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad, said the need for UPPCL to plan urgently to address this challenge. “UPPCL must arrange for power as required to meet the peak demand besides upgrading its distribution and transmission networks to prevent a recurrence of the situations faced by consumers last year,” he suggested

