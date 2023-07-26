Peeing on unconscious man lands two in jail

Agra Two people, including one arrested for urinating on a man seen lying unconscious in a video that went viral, were sent to judicial custody on Tuesday. Agra police has registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) on the basis of the video showing the accused abusing, thrashing and urinating on the victim. Prime accused Aditya had a criminal past and later his accomplice Bhola was also arrested, said police. Both were presented in court on Tuesday and sent to jail. (Pic for representation)

“Police registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code at Sikandra police station on Monday on the basis of the video that went viral. There was no complaint by the victim, so the police filed case on its own and on investigation the matter was found to be about three to four months old. The incident occurred in Sikandra area,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Suraj Rai.

The disturbing video went viral on social media here on Monday in which the victim was seen lying unconscious on the ground as the accused abused and thrashed him before one of them named Aditya Indolia urinated on him.

Aditya had a criminal past and later his accomplice Bhola was also arrested, said police. Both were presented in court on Tuesday and sent to jail.

Police investigation revealed that the victim Vikram alias Vikki too had a criminal past and was booked under Gangster Act.

