Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati wants SC to order probe into Peagasus snooping row. (ANI file)
Pegasus snooping row: Mayawati urges SC to order probe

BSP chief Mayawati says the Centre’s refusal to conduct an inquiry into the Pegasus row has got the country worried
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 12:51 AM IST

Breaking her silence on the Pegasus snooping controversy, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday urged the Supreme Court to take suo moto cognizance of the allegations related to it and order a probe monitored by the apex court.

Expressing her concern at the standoff in Parliament on the snooping row, Mayawati said despite the Pegasus issue generating a lot of heat, the Centre has not taken any cognizance of it.

“The Centre’s refusal to conduct an inquiry into the issue has got the country worried,” Mayawati tweeted.

“The current session of the Parliament instead of focusing on issues of national and public interest as well as farmers has been unable to run due to distrust between the government and the opposition. The Pegasus issue too has been generating heat. Still the Centre is not ready to order a probe. The country is worried,” she tweeted.

“In this light, the BSP requests the Supreme Court to take suo moto cognizance of the Pegasus issue and order a probe that is monitored by the apex court so that the truth could come out,” she tweeted.

