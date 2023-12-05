People who play caste card weaken society: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said those who play caste card weaken both the society and the country. “Lecturers, assistant and associate professors and principals of medical colleges should sit in outpatient department (OPD) regularly. Prepare case studies of all the patients you see and actively encourage research in medical education,” he said while speaking at an event organised as part of Mission Rojgar at Lok Bhavan. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

The CM also highlighted the significant positive changes since 2017, stating that Uttar Pradesh, previously experiencing an identity crisis and lacking in development, has witnessed a transformation. “In the period from 1947 to 2017, only 12 medical colleges were established in the state. Today, there are 65 medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh of which many are functional,” he said.

Attributing the accelerated pace of development to the double-engine government in the state, CM Yogi pointed out the operational AIIMS facilities in Rae Bareli and Gorakhpur. “Today, along with allopathy, traditional medicine is also being promoted in the state. After the formation of the ministry of AYUSH by the Government of India, Uttar Pradesh also formed the AYUSH department. Today, Uttar Pradesh has its own AYUSH University, which is rapidly progressing in terms of recognising new colleges,” Yogi said.

“Dialysis facility has been made available in 72 districts of the state. ICUs have been established in every district,” he added. The CM distributed appointment letters to 278 assistant professors, 2,142 staff nurses and 48 AYUSH medical teachers. He also flagged off 674 ambulances and 81 Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances under the Emergency Ambulance Service. These ambulances are being replaced with the old ambulances.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak; minister of state for AYUSH, Daya Shankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’; minister of state for medical education Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh; chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra; principal secretary (medical education) Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma and principal secretary (AYUSH) Reena Johri and other dignitaries were present in the programme.

‘All med colleges will be affiliated with Atal univ’

All the medical colleges in state will be affiliated with the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday. “For strengthening of the medical and medical education sector, we have made changes in the sector. The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University has already begun functioning. All the medical colleges will be affiliated with it,” he added.

“The aim is to bring about a revolutionary transformation in the field of medical education,” Yogi said. “We focused upon quality of education at nursing colleges as paramedical staff also has a significant role in treatment,” the CM said.