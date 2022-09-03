People will teach BJP a lesson in 2024 LS polls: Akhilesh
Attacking the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leaders, Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged that the state and the central governments were doing false sloganeering and misleading people.
“The BJP’s deeds are now well known and in 2024 (Lok Sabha polls), the people will teach them a lesson,” the SP chief was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his party.
“The BJP people are resorting to anarchy. They are least bothered about inundated villages due to floods. Nor are they concerned about crop destruction. All that the BJP leaders are engaged in is corruption. The law and order under the BJP rule has gone for a toss,” Akhilesh alleged.
Citing some incidents, he alleged that in Jhansi a BJP MLA and a BJP district president had a conflict over road contracts and exposed how the BJP leaders were engaged in profiteering through contracts.
In Jaunpur, at an event of one of the deputy chief ministers, two big leaders of the BJP engaged in a scuffle in full public view, he further alleged. On Union minister of state for home, Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’, Akhilesh alleged that the Lakhimpur Kheri MP always used foul language.
“And in Unnao, impressed with the PM’s self-employment vision, a BJP leader with the cooperation of the ‘friendly police’ opened a factory of spurious liquor and spurious diesel on his campus,” the SP leader alleged. He also made a mention of the UP MoS for jail sitting on a dharna with BJP workers in Sitapur.
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
Protests galore at Panjab University: Student body flags fee hike, safety concerns
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad joined fellow student bodies in protesting against the Panjab University administration, holding a demonstration outside the vice-chancellor's (V-C) office on Friday and submitting a memorandum with 16 demands. ASA protest continues Meanwhile, members of Ambedkar Students Association's protest outside the V-C office entered the 28th day as PU officials did not send out a reply. Protests against the warden of Girls Hostel 4 also continued outside the V-C office.
Chandigarh | Light rain likely over weekend
After light rain was seen in parts of the city on Friday, India Meteorological Department said that chances of light rain will continue over the weekend as well. Speaking about this, IMD officials said that while the monsoon system had remained dormant in August, it is likely to bring some rain in September. The maximum temperature went down from 35.4C on Thursday to 34.5C on Friday.
Sippy Sidhu murder: High court reserves judgment on bail plea from Kalyani
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, in September 2015. The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur passed the order after perusing the case record, which it had summoned for Friday's hearing. Earlier, CBI and Kalyani's counsels concluded their arguments with respect to the case.
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
