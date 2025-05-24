Performing arts at Lko’s BSV: From 7 to 70 and beyond, they’re there to learn

Driven by those creative juices flowing, not just children but people from different walks joined various workshops to learn performing arts that began at Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya (BSV) on Thursday. A learning session in progress at Lucknow’s BSV (HT Photo)

Prof Suman Bhanot, 72, whose thirst for music guided her to join the workshop and learn the harmonium, said that she wanted to feel the therapeutic effects of music. “I want my fingers and body to remain moving till I live. I also feel happy when I hear music so it will help me remain healthy and happy. Learning music is like one of the only few things I want to do in my life,” said Bhanot.

She is not the only one but many young at heart turned up at the workshop to learn the performing artforms, some in their 40s, others in their 50s.

A former scientist of Geological Survey of India, Sudha, 72, and her friend, a former employee at Power Corporation, Pramila Mishra, 70, have also joined the workshop to learn harmonium and vocal music, respectively. “It is almost after about 50 years that I am learning music. I used to pursue music at school but later lost track of it due to studies, work and raising my family. But now I have time for myself to learn new skills,” said Sudha.

Seema Dwivedi, 54, a teacher at a Parishadiya school in Siddharth Nagar said that she has always been keen to learn music. “I am learning dholak so that I can teach my students the basics of music. My students have won music competitions at state level in the past and this experience will help me train them better,” said Dwivedi.

Satwik Pathak, 7, also turned up to learn dholak. “It is my father who plays dholak at home and he pushed me to learn the same. I was overwhelmed holding a dholak by myself and I shall continue to learn and play dholak for as long as I can,” said Pathak.

Advocate Anuradha Goswami, 42, who had once received training from a mentor in Indore joined the workshop with her son Mrigank, 13. “My husband has a transferable job due to which I failed to keep up with music. I do have a music tutor who comes home to teach my son, but I felt this was an opportunity to inculcate in my child the interest for music,” said Goswami.

Not just the mother-son duo but also mother-in-law, daughter-in-law duo, Shivani, 45 and Dr Shanno Devi, 80, are there to learn dholak and harmonium, respectively.

Asha Singh, 66, accompanied her granddaughters Arnika, 8 and Vartika, 10, to the workshops from Rae Bareli. “My son has always been interested in performing arts but he could not follow his passion, so he is providing all means to support his daughters to learn music and dance,” said Singh.

Nand Kumar Pandey, 73, a retired sub-inspector, participated in the workshop to tune his vocal skills. “I want to continue music till I live,” said Pandey.

BOX-

A calling for music

For seven-year-old Siddhi Sharma, who is slightly autistic, it is an opportunity to tune her vocal skills. It is her grandmother, Maya, who accompanies her to the university. Maya walked slowly with a walking aid as she entered. Once Siddhi went inside the workshop, she could be silently seen waiting for her granddaughter.

“After we found that Siddhi was slightly autistic her father left her and my daughter who’s a homeopathy doctor. It was Siddhi’s school principal who found her calling for music. When she sings prayers in the morning assembly her school principal felt that she had a good vocal quality. Then the school authorities informed us to get her enrolled in music but several classes being far off we could not send her, but this workshop came as a boon for us,” said Maya.