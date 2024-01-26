PGI director among 12 from U.P. get Padma Shri

Prof RK Dhiman, director, Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow, was on Thursday awarded Padma Shri along with 11 others from Uttar Pradesh. The Centre released the list of Padma awardees on the eve of the Republic Day on Thursday. (For Representation)

“I am very happy to know that my work is getting recognised. My work in eradication of Hepatitis C in 22 districts of Punjab, Covid management in Lucknow and starting organ donation campaign by setting up SOTTO has been recognised by the government. This award will inspire me to work harder,” said Prof Dhiman.

“My art has won me a great recognition. I am happy about the award,” said brass Marori craftsperson Babu Ram Yadav said over the phone from Moradabad. He has over six decades of experience in creating intricate brass artifacts using traditional crafting techniques.

Among those from Uttar Pradesh whose names figured in the list of Padma Shri awardees that the Centre released on the eve of the Republic Day on Thursday include Khalil Ahamad, Naseem Bano (art), Ram Chet Chaudhary (science and engineering), Radha Krishan Dhiman (medicine), Rajaram Jain (literature and education), Gaurav Khanna (sports), Surendra Mohan Mishra (posthumously for art), Radhe Shyam Pareek (medicine), Navjivan Rastogi (literature and education), Godawari Singh (art), Urmila Srivastava (art) and Babu Ram Yadav (art).