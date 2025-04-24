PGI to strengthen fire safety infra, appoint 14 FSOs

: In a move to strengthen fire safety infrastructure, the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) is set to recruit 14 fire safety officers, along with other support staff, to ensure the institute remains secure from fire-related threats. A fire incident in December 2023 prompted the authorities to take steps to prevent future mishaps. (File photo)

The announcement followed the 102nd Governing Body meeting of the institute, chaired by chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, on Tuesday.

The chief secretary directed the institute to implement stringent fire-safety protocols and ensure proper staffing to maintain preparedness at all times.

“Concrete fire safety protocols must be in place to ensure maximum protection within hospital premises. This is part of a larger initiative to upgrade safety standards across all major medical institutions,” the chief secretary emphasised.

A fire incident in December 2023 prompted the authorities to take steps to prevent future mishaps.

“We are committed to making fire safety a top priority. The incident has highlighted the urgency of having a dedicated and trained fire safety team in place. Recruitment for these positions will be completed within a month,” SGPGIMS director Prof Radha Krishna Dhiman said.

He added that the institute would also conduct regular audits of fire safety equipment such as hydrants and extinguishers.

“We will continue to modernise our fire-fighting systems and aim to develop in-house fire response capabilities for immediate action in case of emergencies,” he said.

The move is seen as a significant step toward bolstering emergency preparedness and ensuring patient and staff safety at the state’s premier medical institute.

The institute has already banned cooking through LPG cylinders in its canteen and has decided to replace all old wires with new ones in operating theatres of the old building.