Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PGI to strengthen fire safety infra, appoint 14 FSOs

ByAnupam Srivastava, Lucknow
Apr 24, 2025 05:04 AM IST

The chief secretary directed the institute to implement stringent fire-safety protocols and ensure proper staffing to maintain preparedness at all times.

: In a move to strengthen fire safety infrastructure, the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) is set to recruit 14 fire safety officers, along with other support staff, to ensure the institute remains secure from fire-related threats.

A fire incident in December 2023 prompted the authorities to take steps to prevent future mishaps. (File photo)
A fire incident in December 2023 prompted the authorities to take steps to prevent future mishaps. (File photo)

The announcement followed the 102nd Governing Body meeting of the institute, chaired by chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, on Tuesday.

The chief secretary directed the institute to implement stringent fire-safety protocols and ensure proper staffing to maintain preparedness at all times.

“Concrete fire safety protocols must be in place to ensure maximum protection within hospital premises. This is part of a larger initiative to upgrade safety standards across all major medical institutions,” the chief secretary emphasised.

A fire incident in December 2023 prompted the authorities to take steps to prevent future mishaps.

“We are committed to making fire safety a top priority. The incident has highlighted the urgency of having a dedicated and trained fire safety team in place. Recruitment for these positions will be completed within a month,” SGPGIMS director Prof Radha Krishna Dhiman said.

He added that the institute would also conduct regular audits of fire safety equipment such as hydrants and extinguishers.

“We will continue to modernise our fire-fighting systems and aim to develop in-house fire response capabilities for immediate action in case of emergencies,” he said.

The move is seen as a significant step toward bolstering emergency preparedness and ensuring patient and staff safety at the state’s premier medical institute.

The institute has already banned cooking through LPG cylinders in its canteen and has decided to replace all old wires with new ones in operating theatres of the old building.

News / Cities / Lucknow / PGI to strengthen fire safety infra, appoint 14 FSOs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On