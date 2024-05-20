LS polls phase 5: Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Faizabad among seats voting today

The 14 Lok Sabha constituencies going to polls in the fifth phase in Uttar Pradesh on Monday cover a vast region from central Uttar Pradesh, east UP and Bundelkhand with a diverse caste mix. Poll staff leave for their booths in Lucknow on Sunday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Other Backward Classes (OBC) voters play a decisive role on Central U.P. seats. These OBC voters include Yadavs, Lodhs, Kushwahas, Kurmis, Kacchis, Baghels, Prajapatis, Pals, Nishad and Sainis, as well as Dalits -- Jatavs, Pasis, Ahirwar and Koris.

The upper caste Brahmin and Rajput voters are spread equally in central UP and Bundelkhand constituencies. The Muslim vote is key in Gonda, Kaiserganj, Lucknow, Fatehpur and Faizabad constituencies. A total of 2,71,36,363 voters -- 1,44,05,097 men, 1,27,30,186 women and 1080 third gender – are eligible to exercise their franchise in this round of polling in Uttar Pradesh.

MOHANLALGANJ (SC)

BJP candidate and Union minister of state Kaushal Kishore is aiming for the third term in a row from the constituency. Kishore is facing a challenge from the SP’s RK Chaudhary and the BSP’s Rajesh Kumar.

LUCKNOW

This is a BJP stronghold and the party has never lost this seat since 1991. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee won it five times in a row between 1991 and 2004. Defence minister Rajnath Singh won the seat in 2014 and 2019 for the BJP. He is pitted against SP candidate Ravidas Mehrotra and Sarwar Malik of the BSP.

RAE BARELI

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is contesting from the family pocket borough. His mother Sonia Gandhi represented the seat from 2004 to 2024. The BJP has fielded UP minister Dinesh Pratap Singh while Thakur Prasad Yadav is the BSP candidate.

AMETHI

Union minister Smriti Irani, who defeated Rahul Gandhi in 2019, is in the fray again on the BJP ticket. The Congress has fielded Gandhi family loyalist KL Sharma while the BSP has nominated Nanhe Singh Chauhan.

JALAUN (SC)

Union minister BP Verma is seeking re-election on the BJP ticket. The SP has fielded Narayan Das Ahirwar and the BSP Suresh Chandra Gautam.

JHANSI

The BJP has fielded sitting MP Anurag Sharma against former Union minister Pradeep Jain Aditya (Congress) who won the seat in 2009. The BSP has fielded Ravi Prakash Kushwaha.

HAMIRPUR

Sitting BJP MP Pushpendra Singh Chandel is looking for a third term. He is pitted against Ajendra Singh Rajput of the SP and Nirdosh Kumar Dikshit of the BSP. The Lodh voters, BJP’s traditional supporters, have a decisive say on the seat. The SP candidate is a Lodh and the BSP nominee a Brahmin.

BANDA

The BJP has fielded sitting MP RK Singh Patel. The SP has nominated Krishna Patel, Mayanak Dwivedi, son of former BSP MLA Purushottam Naresh Dwivedi, is the Mayawati-led party’s candidate.

FATEHPUR

Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, who won the seat in 2014 and 2019 , is in the fray again on the BJP ticket. The SP has fielded its former state president Naresh Uttam Patel and the BSP has nominated Manish Singh Sachan.

KAUSHAMBI (SC)

Sitting BJP MP Vinod Sonkar is looking for a hat-trick of wins. He faces a challenge from Pushpendra Saroj (SP) and Shubh Narayan Gautam (BSP). The seat includes part of the neighbouring Pratapgarh district too.

BARABANKI (SC)

The BJP initially gave the party ticket to sitting MP Upendra Singh Rawat but dropped him after a controversy. Later, the BJP fielded Rajrani Rawat. The Congress has fielded Tanuj Punia, son of party leader PL Punia and the BSP nominated Shiv Kumar Dohre.

FAIZABAD

Aiming to win on the Ram temple plank, the BJP has fielded its 2014 and 2019 winner Lallu Singh against sitting SP MLA Awadesh Prasad and the BSP’s Sachidanand Pandey.

KAISERGANJ

Karan Bhusan Singh, son of six-time MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, is the BJP candidate. The SP has fielded Ram Bhagat Mishra and the BSP chosen Narendra Pandey, both Brahmins.

GONDA

The BJP has fielded its sitting MP Kirti Vardhan Singh who won the seat four terms – twice for the BJP in 2014 and 2019 and twice for the SP in 1998 and 2004. The SP has fielded Shreya Verma and the BSP nominated Saurabh Kumar Mishra.