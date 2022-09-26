Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 10 pilgrims die after tractor-trolley slips into pond near Lucknow, CM announces aid

10 pilgrims die after tractor-trolley slips into pond near Lucknow, CM announces aid

lucknow news
Updated on Sep 26, 2022 03:03 PM IST

Lucknow accident: Police said another 37 people have been rescued and are undergoing treatment at the local community health centre.

Rescue operation underway by SDRF personnel. (ANI Twitter)&nbsp;
Rescue operation underway by SDRF personnel. (ANI Twitter) 
ByHT News Desk | Written by Sohini Goswami

At least 10 people died after a tractor-trolley carrying 47 pilgrims from Sitapur fell into a pond in Lucknow on Monday. Police said another 37 people have been rescued and are undergoing treatment at the Itaunja community health centre. The accident happened when the tractor-trolley skidded off the main road in the Itaunja area on way to Kumhrawan road in Lucknow.

Among the deceased were several women, including two teenage girls.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced compensation of 4 lakh for the families of the deceased.

Earlier, Lucknow district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar said, "So far 34 people have been evacuated from the pond. State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) team are engaged in rescue operations on the spot. The injured have been admitted to Itaunja CHC."

SDRF teams are on the ground helping in the rescue operations.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from bureau and age)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
accident
accident

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out