Plea in Mathura court seeking directions to seal Shahi Eidgah mosque
AGRA: An application was moved before a local court in Mathura on Tuesday seeking directions to seal the Shahi Eidgah mosque, adjoining the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi, and to appoint a security officer to ensure no changes are made in the mosque premises, where presence of Hindu religious symbols have been claimed.
The application was moved before the court of civil judge (senior division), Mathura, Jyoti Singh, by one of the petitioners in the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi title suit. After hearing the petitioner, Singh posted the application for hearing on July 1, the same day when the 2020 suit (Thakur Keshav Dev Maharaj and others versus Management Committee, Shahi Eidgah Mosque and others) will be heard.
“Much like the findings at Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, there are Hindu religious markings such as Om, Swastika and Sheshnaga (Hindu mythological serpent) within the Shahi Eidgah mosque that can prove it was originally a temple, which was demolished to construct a mosque,” said lawyer Mahendra Pratap Singh, the counsel for the petitioner Thakur Keshav Dev Ji Maharaj (the deity).
“We have moved the application seeking preventive measures to safeguard evidences as it is feared that they might be removed in June, when the courts observe summer vacation. Removal of evidences will change the character of property in suit,” he added.
Singh further said that the application also sought to seal the Shahi Eidgah mosque, alleging it was originally the ‘garbh grah’ where Lord Krishna was born.
“This could be done by prohibiting movement on its (Shah Eidgah mosque) premises, besides appointing a security officer to ensure that no changes are made in the mosque. For this, directions can be issued to district magistrate and SSP (Mathura) besides commandant, Central Reserve police Force (CRPF), taking care of security of the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi premises,” said Singh.
Tanveer Ahmad, counsel for the management committee of the Shahi Eidgah mosque, however, blamed the petitioners for moving multiple applications, mostly not on the date fixed, without providing a copy of them.
“The case is fixed for arguments on maintainability of the case on July 1, 2022, and wary of its dismissal in court, the petitioners are filing misleading application to divert the attention and to cause delay in disposal of case,” said Ahmed.
“There is full-fledged security by CRPF in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court and thus no question arises of foul play within the property in suit as alleged by petitioners,” claimed Ahmed, adding that no copy of the application moved on Tuesday was provided to them.
“Besides, there are no signs of Hindu religion on Eidgah premises, as alleged by the petitioner. Baseless allegations have become a habit of the petitioner,” he alleged.
On May 9, the counsel for the petitioner moved an application before the court seeking directions for the appointment of an advocate commissioner to conduct a spot inspection of the Shahi Eidgah mosque to find any traces of presence of Hindu religious symbols.
A suit was filed on December 23, 2020, on behalf of the deity (Lord Krishna) seeking removal of the Shahi Eidgah (mosque), adjacent to the Sri Krishna temple complex in Mathura, and transfer of 13.37-acre land to the deity.
The application challenging the maintainability of the ongoing suit is based on the provision laid in the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, which prohibits conversion of any place of worship and provides for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947, said Tanveer Ahmad said.
Besides Thakur Keshav Dev Ji Maharaj, other petitioners in the case are Jai Bhagwan Goyal from Delhi, Saurabh Gaur from Vrindavan and Rajendra Maheshwari from Mathura.
