PM attacks oppn parties for neglecting Varanasi during their rule

After holding a mega road show in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attacked the Congress and other opposition parties in a series of posts on social media platform X, accusing them of ignoring the temple town of Uttar Pradesh. PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a road show in Varanasi on May 13. (Rajesh Kumar/HT)

“This city of spirituality and faith was always a victim of neglect during the era of Congress and Indi alliance, but we are working day and night with the resolve of divine and grand Kashi. I have to do a lot more in the third term of the NDA government for this parliamentary constituency that is close to my heart,” the PM wrote in his post.

“Kashi is special... The warmth and affection of the people here is unbelievable!,” he said. “In the last 10 years, with the cooperation and participation of all of you, I have left no stone unturned in the rejuvenation of Kashi. Today Baba Vishwanath Dham Corridor has become a grand and divine tableau of the identity of Kashi in line with the dignity of the country. We have done many unprecedented things in a decade, be it expansion of rail, road and air networks or inland waterways authorities, education, health and sanitation to infrastructure development,” Modi said in the post.

“I had the privilege of darshan and prayers in Baba Vishwanath Temple. After a whole day of programmes in different parts of the country and road show in Kashi, I felt a fresh energy after coming here. I sought blessings from Baba Vishwanath for happiness and prosperity of 140 crore family members,” Modi wrote on X after offering prayers.

“In 10 years, a network of roads and bridges has been laid in Kashi. The railways have been modernized and beautified with several new trains including the Vande Bharat, Jan Shatabdi and Banaras-Kanyakumari Tamil Sangam Express,” he added.

“We have kept the development of Varanasi on top priority in every field. Through Banas Kashi Sankul, the income of our farmer brothers and sisters has increased, while the dreams of women power have also turned into reality. With the development and expansion of many tourism related facilities, new employment opportunities are being created for the youth,” the PM posted.

“The ghats of Ganga have become an example of cleanliness and beauty. Apart from this, due to operation of cruise boats, Rudraksh Convention Centre, Kashi-Tamil Sangamam and promotion of spiritual tourism, a record number of devotees are coming to Kashi today,” Modi added.

“Being a Sevak of the people, it has been my endeavour to make the life of the people of Kashi easier. I am confident that along with developed Uttar Pradesh, developed Varanasi will make its invaluable contribution in fulfilling the resolve of developed India. With the blessings of Baba Vishwanath, I will always remain dedicated to his service in Kashi,” he said.

“Whenever I have had the privilege of coming to Kashi, every time you gave me warm welcome. This time, from the children to the elders and from the women power to my young colleagues, the enthusiastic participation that everyone has done will remain imprinted on my heart forever. This deep feeling of belonging will give me immense energy to serve my Kashi and its family members as much as possible,” Modi said in the post.

“Salutations to the godlike people of city of Baba Vishwanath. Today every fiber of my being is greeting every particle of Kashi. The affection and blessings that I have received from all of you in the road show are unimaginable and incomparable,” he said.

“I am overwhelmed and emotional! I didn’t realize how 10 years passed under the shadow of your love. Then I said that Maa Ganga had called me. Today Maa Ganga has adopted me. Jai Baba Vishwanath!,” the PM added.