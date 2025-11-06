PM in Kashi on Nov 7-8, to flag off Vande Bharat trains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and flag off four new Vande Bharat Express trains during his two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency starting Friday (November 7). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting of BJP workers in Varanasi. (HT file)

The new Vande Bharat Express trains will operate on the Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru routes.

Kashi region BJP president Dilip Patel said the PM will arrive at Lal Bahadur Shastri airport in Babatpur on Friday evening. From there, he will reach the BLW guest house where he will hold meetings with senior BJP leaders and prominent figures of Kashi the same day.

Patel said on Saturday (November 8), PM Modi will flag off Varanasi to Khajuraho Vande Bharat train from Banaras railway station (Maduwadih) at around 8:15 am. He will then leave for Bihar to address an election rally.

Divisional commissioner S Rajalingam said that all preparations for the PM’s visit had been completed. Police commissioner, Varanasi, Mohit Agarwal said that tight security arrangements had been put in place for the VVIP visit.

Meanwhile, officials said Vande Bharat Express (26422) will depart from Varanasi at 5:25 am and reach Khajuraho at 1:10 pm via Vindhyachal, Prayagraj Chheoki, Chitrakoot Dham, Banda and Mahoba. On the return journey, the train (26421) will depart from Khajuraho at 3:20 pm and arrive in Varanasi at 11 pm.

The train, which will run six days a week, will establish direct connectivity on the route and save about 2 hours 40 minutes of travel time compared to the special trains currently in operation. It will connect some of India’s most revered religious and cultural destinations, including Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, and Khajuraho.

This link will not only strengthen religious and cultural tourism but also provide pilgrims and travellers a fast, modern and comfortable journey to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Khajuraho.

The Vande Bharat Express trains will also operate on Lucknow–Saharanpur, Firozpur–Delhi and Ernakulam–Bengaluru routes. By significantly reducing travel time between major destinations, these trains will enhance regional mobility and promote tourism.

The Lucknow–Saharanpur Vande Bharat Express will cover the distance in approximately 7 hours 45 minutes, saving nearly an hour of travel time. The train will greatly benefit passengers from Lucknow, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Bijnor, and Saharanpur, while also improving access to the holy city of Haridwar via Roorkee.

The Firozpur–Delhi Vande Bharat will be the fastest train on this route, completing the journey in just 6 hours 40 minutes. It will strengthen connectivity between the national capital and key cities in Punjab, including Firozpur, Bathinda and Patiala.

In Southern India, the Ernakulam–Bengaluru Vande Bharat will reduce travel time by over 2 hours, completing the journey in 8 hours 40 minutes. It will connect major IT and commercial hubs, providing professionals, students and tourists with a faster and more comfortable travel option.

Ahead of PM’s visit, UP CM reviews preparations at Varanasi railway station

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inspected preparations at Banaras railway station ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s two-day tour to his parliamentary constituency starting Friday. He received detailed information from senior railway and district officials regarding beautification works, security arrangements, passenger facilities and the event’s venue.

The chief minister directed the officials to ensure that all arrangements for the PM’s visit are smooth, well-coordinated and free from negligence. He emphasised maintaining cleanliness, efficient traffic management and tight security across the station premises.

Earlier in the morning, the chief minister, who arrived in Varanasi on Wednesday evening, offered prayers at the city’s prominent temples. He first visited the Baba Kal Bhairav Temple, performed traditional rituals and sought blessings from Lord Kal Bhairav, revered as the Kotwal (guardian deity) of Kashi.

Yogi then visited the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and offered prayers there. Later, he visited the Satua Baba Ashram at Manikarnika Ghat.