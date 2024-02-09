PM likely to dedicate projects, address rally in Lucknow on Feb 19

Amid speculations that PM Narendra Modi may address a rally at Prerna Sthal during his visit here on February 19, the district administration, Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC), and Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations for the occasion. The PM is also likely to dedicate high-profile projects in Basant Kunj township on Hardoi road in Lucknow. (HT file)

The PM will perform the “bhoomi pujan” at the groundbreaking ceremony that the Uttar Pradesh government proposes to hold at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan (IGP) on that day. Modi is also likely to dedicate high-profile projects in Basant Kunj township on Hardoi road here. They include Atal Rashtriya Prerna Sthal spanning 65 acres costing ₹117.9 crore the same day.

Prerna Sthal boasts of statues of many prominent figures like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya and Syama Prasad Mukherjee. Meanwhile, earmarked areas are undergoing meticulous cleaning and decoration, signalling the city’s transformation ahead of the PM’s visit.

“The active engagement of the LMC will beautify the city with plans encompassing paintings, flowerpots, hanging gardens and more to elevate its aesthetic appeal,” said municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh. The district administration, LMC and LDA are actively preparing for the occasion, ensuring a grand reception for the PM and other guests who are expected to participate in the event.

Lucknow divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob is overseeing preparations closely. She has directed the establishment of registration counters at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan and hotels for the convenience of the guests. To ensure a seamless experience for dignitaries, a team of ADM-level officers has been formed to manage the VVIP lounge at the Lucknow airport.

Directives have been issued to National Highways Authority of India and public works department officials for tree cutting and landscaping along the Shaheed Path besides painting dividers and railings. That there may be a demand for over 700 rooms in leading hotels underscores the magnitude of VVIPs expected to visit the city.

According to a district administration official, who did not wish to be named, the city is set to undergo a transformation. Areas earmarked for the PM’s visit are undergoing thorough cleaning and decoration. Apart from Prerna Sthal, other projects like UP Darshan Park, waste to wonder park and 2,500 flats under the Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana are in their final stages of completion.

Vice-chairman of LDA Indramani Tripathi said these projects are collectively worth ₹583 crore. On Thursday, a crucial meeting was held under divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob to discuss preparations for the groundbreaking ceremony. District magistrate Suryapal Gangwar, LDA vice-chairman Indramani Tripathi and municipal commissioner Indrajit Singh were prominent among those who attended the meeting.

The LDA vice-chairman highlighted the formation of a team responsible for cleanliness, painting, road maintenance, electricity and garden work at the IGP. In the meeting, the divisional commissioner directed officials from various departments to rectify approach roads, footpaths and ensure proper street lighting around the IGP and Rashtriya Prerna Sthal. Municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh received specific directives to devise a comprehensive parking and traffic plan at the two places.