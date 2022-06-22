Home / Cities / Lucknow News / PM Modi likely to inaugurate Bundelkhand expressway in second week of July
PM Modi likely to inaugurate Bundelkhand expressway in second week of July

With 99% of the construction work of the Bundelkhand expressway already completed, the construction agencies have been directed to complete the remaining work within 10 days.
Bundelkhand expressway (HT)
Bundelkhand expressway (HT)
Published on Jun 22, 2022 12:09 AM IST
ByRajesh Kumar Singh, Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the Bundelkhand Expressway in second week of July.

Additional chief secretary, home and chief executive officer, Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), Awanish Kumar Awasthi inspected the progress of the construction works of the expressway in Etawah district on Tuesday.

With 99% of the construction work of the Bundelkhand expressway already completed, the construction agencies have been directed to complete the remaining work within 10 days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inagurate the expressway in second week of July, he said.

The 296-km access controlled green field expressway starts near Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot district and merges with Agra- Lucknow expressway near Kudrail village in Etawah district. The expressway will pass through Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jaluan, Auraiya and Etawah district, he said.

The four-lane expressway – expandable up to six lanes, has four railway over bridges, 14 large bridges, 266 small bridges, 18 flyovers, six toll plazas and 7 ramp plazas. To provide access to the villagers settled near the expressway, service lane has been constructed in a staggered form, he said.

As the Bundelkhand expressway gets operational, the area will be linked with a fast and smooth traffic corridor with Delhi and National Capital Region through Agra- Lucknow expressway and Yamuna expressway.

The expressway will give momentum to development of the backward region of Bundelkhand while giving thrust to agriculture, commerce, tourism and industrial sector. The state government plans to develop an industrial corridor along the expressway to boost the investment in the region. The entrepreneurs can set up industrial training institute, educational institutions and medical institutes near the expressway. It will also give thrust to handloom industry, food processing, dairy, storage and traditional medium and small-scale industrial units in the Bundelkhand region, he said.

The major rivers of Bundelkhand, including river Ken, Betwa, Yamuna, Bagen, Chandrawal, Birma and Sengar flows near the expressway.

The scheduled date of completion of the Bundelkhand Expressway project is 2023, and the construction of the expressway has been completed in 27 months.

    Rajesh Kumar Singh

    Rajesh Kumar Singh is a special correspondent at HT Lucknow. He covers State Home Department, State Police, Central police agencies,BSP, Health Department, UP Chief Electoral Officer, Irrigation Department, Mining and, Lokayukta.

Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
