PM Modi praises sanitation work in Mahakumbh area

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the cleaning work being done by sanitation workers in the Mahakumbh Mela area. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Chhatarpur on Sunday (Sourced)

While speaking at an event in Madhya Pradesh, a video clip of which was shared on his X handle, the PM said, “The work, which is being done with full spirit of service, regarding cleanliness, safety and health in the Mahakumbh of Unity has won the hearts of the countrymen.”

Noting the widespread discussions about the Maha Kumbh, Modi hailed it as a “Maha Kumbh of Unity” and thanked all sanitation workers and police officers for their dedicated service.

A PIB press release said that the PM pointed out that amidst the Mahakumbh, a ‘Netra Mahakumbh’ was also being held where over two lakh eye check-ups had been conducted, around one and half lakh people had received free medicine and glasses, and about sixteen thousand patients were referred to various hospitals for cataract and other eye surgeries.

The PM took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on February 5 when he said he felt “blessed to be at the Mahakumbh.”