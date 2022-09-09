PM Modi’s life an inspiration for many: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s entire life — from the grass root level to becoming the occupant of the august office of PM —is an inspiration for many.

Yogi Adityanath was addressing a gathering at the launch of the book—Modi@20 — at Rudraksh Convention Centre in Varanasi.

“Modi hai to mumkin hai…this slogan I find apt to define our PM who made everything possible. Recently, there was news that India has become the fifth largest economy, leaving behind Britain that once ruled India. It is all under the leadership of our PM,” Yogi Adityanath said.

The book is based on PM Narendra Modi’s 20-year journey in public life.

“It’s a matter of pride for PM’s Kashi that the book based on his public life, starting from Gujarat chief minister and again two terms as prime minister, is being released. His entire life, from the grass root level to such a high post is an inspiration for many of us,” he said.

Highlighting the personality of PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath said, “The best phase to judge the agility and ability of a person is the tough phase. And one such phase was Covid times. But even tough times like the pandemic didn’t affect him much… gradually, step by step we overpowered the pandemic situation.”

He lauded the welfare schemes and initiatives of PM Modi and said all were successful.