In Gorakhpur, PM makes impromptu visit to minister’s house

GORAKHPUR Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district to address an event, walked nearly 120 metres to make an impromptu visit to the residence of Union minister of state Pankaj Chaudhary, amid loud cheers from the local residents. Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks towards the residence of MoS Pankaj Chaudhary in Gorakhpur, on Friday (Sourced)

The PM was in Gorakhpur to attend the centenary celebrations of Gita Press and flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains, besides laying the foundation stone of some projects.

During his 45-minute stay at the Gita Press, Modi was informed that Chaudhary’s residence was within walking distance from the venue. As he expressed a desire to visit, security personnel took position in the narrow and densely populated lane that led to Chaudhary’s residence. “Pankaj ji, your lane is like the lanes of my constituency Varanasi,” the PM told Chaudhary while walking towards his residence, as local residents made a beeline for a glimpse of Modi. At the residence, the Chaudharys welcomed the PM by touching his feet.

Chandan Maurya, a local resident, said: “Suddenly, a massive convoy entered our lane and locals were directed to stay in their homes. Minutes later, we were amazed to see the PM walking towards Chaudhary’s residence.”

At Chaudhary’s house, the PM inquired about his mother’s health. “You were going to come to Delhi to meet me so I decided to come meet you,” he said, according to people aware of the matter.

Starting his career in 1989 from Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation, Chaudhary was first elected MP from Maharajganj in 1991. He got over 700,000 votes in the last Lok Sabha elections from Maharajganj. A six-time MP, Chaudhary has a strong support among the Kurmis. Political expert and head of the history department at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, professor Chandra Bhushan Ankur, said the sudden visit revealed two things. “We have entered in the first phase of 2024 Lok Sabha elections and secondly, the visit has decided the road map for upcoming elections in which the OBCs would be focused on