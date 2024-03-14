 PM to host tiffin meeting for BJP workers in Kashi on Sunday - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Lucknow / PM to host tiffin meeting for BJP workers in Kashi on Sunday

PM to host tiffin meeting for BJP workers in Kashi on Sunday

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Mar 14, 2024 07:06 AM IST

PM Modi to virtually host tiffin meeting for BJP workers of Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency. Meeting to include various party members and officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually host a tiffin meeting for BJP workers of all 660 polling stations of the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency this Sunday, said BJP Kashi region president Dilip Patel.

PM Modi, who represents Varanasi, will contest the seat for the third time in a row this year.

The meeting will be two hours long from 11 am, said Patel. BJP panna pramukhs, panna committee members, booth committee members, booth presidents, Shakti Kendra coordinators and in-charge of polling stations will be present in the meeting.

BJP’s national-, state-, regional-, district-level office-bearers and public representatives will also participate in it.

The BJP’s Kashi region spokesperson Navratan Rathi said officials and workers of the constituency had started preparations for the meeting.

