PM to inaugurate Noida International Airport today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the Noida International Airport on Saturday, ushering Uttar Pradesh into a new era of development. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion. An inside view of the Noida International Airport. (ANI PHOTO)

Built with modern, digital and energy-efficient technologies, the airport will make Uttar Pradesh the first state in India to have five international airports once inaugurated, according to a state government statement.

It will be the second major airport in the National Capital Region that will boost the country’s efforts to be a global aviation hub.

Among the largest greenfield airport projects in the country, the Noida International Airport, located in Jewar, Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, will initially have a capacity to handle 12 million (1.2 crore) passengers per annum.

“Tomorrow, 28th March is a day of immense importance for the people of Uttar Pradesh and the NCR. Phase I of Noida International Airport will be inaugurated. This will boost commerce and connectivity. It will ease congestion at the IGI Airport in Delhi,” Modi said in a post on X.

The project is being developed in four phases with a total estimated cost of ₹29,560 crore, according to a state government press statement.

In Phase-1, ₹6,876 crore is being invested by the concessionaire, while the Uttar Pradesh government has spent ₹4,406 crore on land acquisition. Total cost of Phase-1 is estimated at around ₹11,282 crore.

The project was awarded in October 2020 to Zurich Airport International AG, which is developing and operating the airport through its Indian subsidiary, Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), under a 40-year public-private partnership.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s office posted on X, “New Uttar Pradesh’ takes a new flight on the runway of development! The country’s largest international airport - Noida International Airport is ready for inauguration.”

“At around 11.30am, he (PM) will undertake a walkthrough of the Terminal Building of Noida International Airport at Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar. Thereafter, at around noon, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Phase I of Noida International Airport and address a public gathering on the occasion,” the government said in its statement.

It is among the largest greenfield airport projects in the country, the state government said.

It features a 3,900-metre runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft such as the Boeing 777-300ER, along with modern navigation systems including Instrument Landing System (ILS) and advanced airfield lighting to support efficient, all-weather, round-the-clock operations.

The airport will be equipped with advanced systems such as DigiYatra-based biometric processing, self-baggage drop facilities and digital passenger processing systems to ensure faster and smoother travel for passengers.

Experts believe that once operational, the airport will help reduce air traffic pressure in the Delhi-NCR and create new opportunities for investment, tourism and employment in western UP.

ELABORATE SECURITY ARRANGEMENTS

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the inauguration of the Noida International Airport and PM Narendra Modi’s rally in Jewar.

The entire area has been placed under a five-layer security cover, ensuring the deployment of advanced technology, intelligence coordination and a large police force, said Lakshmi Singh, commissioner of police, Noida.

Rajeev Narayan Mishra, Noida Joint CP, stated that given the sensitivity of the event, a multi-layered security architecture has been established with five security rings across the area.

Continuous coordination with the Special Protection Group (SPG) is being maintained, with strict checking, baggage screening, and identity verification at all entry points.

More than 100 entry gates have been equipped with 200 door-frame metal detectors, while separate checking enclosures have been arranged for women.

To strengthen security, around 5,000 gazetted and non-gazetted officers of the Uttar Pradesh Police have been deployed.

In addition, joint deployment of PAC, RAF, ATS, and CISF personnel has further reinforced the arrangements.

Extra forces have also been stationed at existing police outposts in and around the airport premises.

The venue has been secured with anti-sabotage checks, BDDS (Bomb Disposal Squad), anti-mine checks and sniffer dogs.

Anti-drone teams are monitoring aerial activity, while Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) have been strategically deployed to respond instantly to any suspicious activity.

Real-time coordination has been established with the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and state intelligence units.

Mishra stated that social media monitoring is being actively carried out to track rumors and potential threats, ensuring swift response to any situation.

A dedicated control room has been set up for CCTV surveillance across the event venue and airport premises. Police help desks have also been established at multiple locations to assist the public promptly.

To handle emergencies, NDRF and SDRF teams have been kept on alert. Fire brigades and fire tenders remain on standby, while medical desks, ambulances and a special ambulance corridor have been arranged.

Evacuation routes and assembly points have been pre-identified, and mock drills have already been conducted.

A detailed traffic diversion plan has been implemented with real-time monitoring to ensure smooth movement. Parking arrangements for over 20,000 vehicles have been made across approximately 15 designated parking areas.

For better coordination among all agencies, a dedicated wireless network and encrypted communication systems are being used. An integrated command and control dashboard is enabling real-time monitoring of all arrangements.

In view of proximity to the Yamuna, special patrolling arrangements have been made in the riverine area as well. The entire event zone has been declared a no-fly zone, with anti-drone systems actively deployed.