PM would have lost had Priyanka contested from Varanasi: Rahul

RAE BARELI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asserted that if his sister - Priyanka Gandhi Vadra - had contested the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have lost by two-three lakh votes. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being garlanded during a public meeting, in Rae Bareli on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

“I am not saying this because of any ego, but the people of India have given a message to the Prime Minister of India – we don’t want your way of politics. We are against this and the politics of hatred and violence. We want a country of love and progress,” said Gandhi addressing a thanksgiving meeting (Abhar Sabha) of party workers of Rae Bareli and Amethi at the Bhuemau guest house here.

The Congress leader accused Modi of ignoring the common people and giving prominence to top industrialists and other personalities during the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple, and said the masses taught them a lesson by ensuring the BJP’s defeat in Ayodhya.

“The BJP lost the Ayodhya seat. They did not invite any poor or farmer to the inauguration of Ram temple. They did not invite tribals and even the President of India. Adani and Ambai were there, and the rich were there...the people of Ayodhya have given a reply,” he said.

“Had my sister (Priyanka Gandhi) contested from Varanasi, the Prime Minister would have lost the Varanasi election by 2-3 lakh votes,” he added.

Priyanka Gandhi, who was present at the meeting, thanked the people and the leaders of both Congress and SP there. A large crowd of Congress workers, along with senior leaders and Samajwadi Party counterparts gathered at the Bhuemau guest house. Congressman KL SHARMA, who defeated BJP’s Smriti Iran in Amethi, was also present and thanked the people.

Rahul Gandhi said the Congress and the SP coordinated well and the alliance worked at the grassroots level in the polls. “All of you fought together to ensure victory...this time you fought together everywhere.”

“The work has just begun. India has sent a message that we don’t like the vision of Narendra Modi and we don’t want hatred & violence and want love,” he said.

Giving reasons for the improved Congress performance, he said people understood that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah were trying to scrap the Constitution of India. “This is why the entire country stood together. In 2014, there was a change in the politics of India. For the first time, we saw the Prime Minister indulging in politics of violence and hatred. I feel proud that the people of Rae Bareli, Amethi and UP have shown the way. The people of Uttar Pradesh have voted against violence, hatred and ego,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi reminded the people of his family’s nearly 100 years old relationship with the people of Rae Bareli, saying it began in the fields of Rae Bareli and Amethi with the agitation of farmers against the British.

“The people, farmers and youth of Rae Bareli and Amethi had brought about a change then. You have done the same this time too. You, the people of Rae Bareli, Amethi and UP, have made me, KL Sharma and the candidates of INDIA bloc win the poll here. You created this atmosphere all over the country,” he said.

Gandhi said he wanted that real issues of unemployment, farmers and labourers should be raised and there should be politics of helping people. “We have an army in Parliament, and while sitting in opposition, we will try to ensure that Agniveer scheme is scrapped,” he said.

On his victory in Rae Bareli by a huge margin, he said: “This is not your political decision...it is a decision of love, and I will not forget this all through my life.” The Congress MP also assured the people of Amethi that he would pay equal attention to them.

“I am Rae Bareli MP, and whatever is done in Rae Bareli, will be done in Amethi,” he added.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s observations, UP BJP vice-president Vijay Pathak said: “Who asked Priyanka Gandhi not to contest election from Varanasi. UP Congress Committee president Ajay Rai had contested the poll from this seat. It was for the Congress to decide whom to field there.”

“Rahul and Priyanka have a habit of day dreaming. Congress must declare Rahul or Priyanka as CM candidate for UP for 2027 assembly polls. The reality will be before everyone after the polls,” said Santosh Singh, state vice-president of the BJP.

‘Have one more idea, will tell you later’: Rahul’s remark fuels speculation

What’s on Rahul Gandhi’s mind? This was the question everyone asked when the Congress leader completed his address at the thanksgiving meeting, saying: “I have one more idea. I will tell you about it later.”

Gandhi’s remark triggered speculations about whether he would retain Rae Bareli or Wayanad or whether Priyanka Gandhi would contest the by-poll from the seat Rahul Gandhi may vacate in the next few days. He won the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 3,90,030 votes while his margin of victory in Wayanad was 3,64,422 votes.

“My sister worked hard in Rae Bareli and Amethi. She slept only for two hours and worked in the election. I am grateful to Priyanka and all of you...I have one more idea. I will tell you later,” he said holding Priyanka’s hand after his address.

“We have no idea what Rahul Gandhiji meant. All I can say is that the meeting was well attended and well organised,” said District Congress Committee Amethi president Pradeep Singhal.