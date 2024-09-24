PM-adopted villages to be developed as model

The seven villages adopted by PM Narendra Modi in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi under Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY) during the last 10 years will be developed as the best model villages of the country. PM has adopted these villages in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi.. (HT file)

These villages include Jayapur, Nagepur, Kakarahia, Domri, Paramapur, Pure Bariyar and Pure Gaon. They villages will be equipped with basic facilities like roads, sanitation, sewage network, streetlights and a wellness centre among others, said an official privy to the matter.

“The district administration has already chalked out a plan to ensure all-round development of the seven villages,” the official added. The project to develop PM- adopted villages as model villages of the country has been prepared under the guidance of Varanasi district magistrate S Rajalingam.

A survey of these villages was carried out to find out their current situation what facilities they are lacking. It was also recorded during the survey as to how many people didn’t get houses under the housing schemes and which of these villages lack a school, wellness centre and sewage network.

District magistrate S Rajalingam confirmed it and said, “The seven villages will be developed as the model villages of the country. We have planned so. A project has already been prepared. The work will begin there very soon.”

The district administration has signed an MoU with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Ltd for ensuring development in these villages. Signed under the corporate social responsibility (CSR), the MoU is worth ₹27.5 crore. Under its CSR, the ONGC will provide funds for development in these villages. The ONGC has released first instalment, the officer added.

PM Modi had launched the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY) on October 11, 2014 on the birth anniversary of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi with an aim to develop at least three villages as Adarsh gram in every parliamentary constituency by March 2019 and then five villages in every constituency by 2024.

Inspired by the principles and values of Mahatma Gandhi, the scheme places equal stress on nurturing values of national pride, patriotism, community spirit, self-confidence and on developing infrastructure.