Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Police, armed forces evince interest in Kanpur-made pistol

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Mar 09, 2025 10:37 PM IST

Small Arms Factory), Kanpur—a weapon production unit of state-owned Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Ltd—has developed 9x19 mm machine pistol

A new machine pistol, developed by the Small Arms Factory (SAF), Kanpur—a weapon production unit of state-owned Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Ltd—will soon become part of police forces in several states, said SAF officials aware of the development.

The 9x19 mm machine pistol has been specifically designed for use by the police and armed forces. (Sourced)
The 9x19 mm machine pistol has been specifically designed for use by the police and armed forces. (Sourced)

The 9x19 mm pistol has been specifically designed for use by the police and armed forces. Resembling a machine gun, it boasts a magazine capacity of 30 rounds, they added.

As per them, several state police forces, including those from Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Mumbai, have already placed orders for the weapon.

Besides, the Northern Command of the Indian Army, based in Udhampur, has also evinced interest in the pistol. Confirming it, Surendra Pati, general manager of SAF, said the machine pistol will be supplied to police forces across various states as well as the Northern Command.

“This weapon has been designed and manufactured with the operational needs of the forces in mind,” he added.

The said weapon has been rigorously tested, successfully operating in extreme temperatures, ranging from minus 20 to 45 degrees Celsius. Its performance was found to surpass that of many leading international competitors, Pati added.

Weighing just 2.38 kg, the pistol can be used in both single-shot and automatic modes. Under India’s Swadeshi policy, the SAF has developed a variety of weapons that are not only in demand within India but are also being sought after by foreign countries.

For instance, the company’s medium machine gun has secured an order for 3,000 units from a European country, to be delivered over the next three years.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On