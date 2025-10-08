Police communication revamp: With tech boost, contact range of cops now 30km

The Uttar Pradesh Police’s decades-old wireless communication system has been upgraded. The new system enables seamless communication between handheld radios and mobile radios across the city, revolutionising the police force’s response time and coordination, said senior police officials on Wednesday. A repeater which will allow the communication boost (Sourced)

The officials said the upgrade marks the most significant modernisation of the force’s communication system in nearly 50 years.

Director general (DG) of police, telecom and radio services, Ashutosh Pandey, said that police personnel can now communicate with each other through mobile radios over a distance of over 30 km, a significant improvement from the earlier range of 1-3 km.

The DG explained that this range was increased using a repeater, which is a device that receives a weak or attenuated signal and regenerates it to its original strength before retransmitting it, extending the range of communication for both wired and wireless networks.

He said that the new system, which has been rolled out in the Lucknow police commissionerate and will be implemented in Mathura next, allows beat constables and sub-inspectors to connect with any police station, outpost, or police vehicle within their district using hand-held wireless sets.

He said the police wireless does not communicate on normal mobile networks due to risk of getting hacked and compromising the security during VVIP movement, so the police communication happens on a dedicated frequency allotted by the government of India which cannot be hacked.

He further emphasised that the new system reduces transmission losses from 60% - 70% to just 8%, ensuring clearer and more accurate communication.

The DG stated that the upgraded system is expected to significantly enhance the police force’s ability to respond to emergencies and maintain law and order in the city. “With the new system, police personnel can quickly share information, coordinate their efforts, and respond to situations more effectively,” he added.