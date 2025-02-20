Menu Explore
Police on alert, vigil upped for UP Board High School and Intermediate exams

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 20, 2025 08:56 AM IST

DGP tells officers to ensure adequate security at centres and deploy teams for transportation of papers; exams to be held between February 24 and March 12

LUCKNOW The police have been told to remain extra vigilant till the successful completion of UP Board examinations and ensure proper deployment of force in and around examination centres across all 75 districts of the state.

Officials were directed to deploy adequate number of men and women cops for frisking candidates before allowing them into the examination centres. (Pic for representation)
Officials were directed to deploy adequate number of men and women cops for frisking candidates before allowing them into the examination centres. (Pic for representation)

Touted as the world’s biggest board examinations, the High School and Intermediate exams will be held between February 24 and March 12. Nearly 54 lakh candidates will write papers.

UP DGP Prashant Kumar on Wednesday asked all district police chiefs to set up integrated help desks at district level to resolve issues raised by examinees. Authorities were also directed to carry out spot examination of all centres for deployment of police force, as per the sensitivity and requirement.

He asked authorities to hold meetings with district nodal officers of board examinations to understand issues that arise during smooth conduct of examination and ensure no loudspeaker/sound system is operational near centres during exam timings.

Officials were directed to deploy adequate number of men and women cops for frisking candidates before allowing them into the examination centres.

Authorities were asked to ensure installation of CCTV cams with voice recorder at exam centres and routers as well, if the centres come under sensitive and very sensitive category. He also said that police teams be deployed for smooth and safe transportation of question papers to exam centres and answer sheets from exam centres.

