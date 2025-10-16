Police ramp up security to ensure safe, peaceful Diwali across UP

The Uttar Pradesh Police have stepped up security arrangements across the state to ensure peaceful and safe Diwali celebrations, director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna said here on Thursday. According to the DGP, police officers have been instructed to oversee security measures. (File)

According to the DGP, police officers have been instructed to oversee security measures, including deployment of adequate police personnel in markets and crowded areas.

“To maintain law and order, police have planned several measures, including deployment of personnel -- both in plainclothes and uniform -- in markets and crowded areas, activation of Anti-Romeo Squads to ensure safety of women and children, regular foot patrolling by senior officers in commercial hubs and setting up of quick reaction teams (QRTs) to respond to emergencies,” Krishna said.

Police officers have also been directed to deploy bomb detection squads and sniffer dog teams at crowded places and key establishments and review firefighting arrangements to ensure availability of emergency services.

“Officials have also been asked to maintain close coordination with excise officers and local magistrates to curb illegal liquor activities. Crowd management plans have been drawn up for railway stations, bus stations, and other high-footfall areas. CCTV and drone surveillance will be used to monitor such locations,” the DGP said.

Krishna said police officers had been directed to ensure availability of emergency services, including ambulances and medical support. The police department has also intensified action against illegal activities, including the sale of illicit liquor, violations of fireworks regulations, and unlawful use of explosives.

“Social media platforms are being monitored to prevent the spread of misinformation and rumours, and strict action will be taken against those involved in anti-social activities,” he added.

The UP Police urged citizens to celebrate the festival with peace and harmony, and to report any suspicious activity to the authorities.