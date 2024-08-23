Police recruitment re-exam: Candidates flood Lko rly stns, bus stands, find arrangements wanting

Candidates who arrived in large numbers at Charbagh Station, Gomti Nagar Station, to take the police recruitment re-exam, spent Thursday night at the station itself. Candidates at a temporary shelter built outside Charbagh Station Lucknow on the eve of UP Police Constable 2024 examination in Lucknow, on Thursday (HT Photo)

Pictures and videos showed swelling crowds of aspirants sleeping on platforms and streets outside Charbagh station, despite preparations made at railway stations by the railways and local police.

Similar conditions were seen at some of the city’s bus stations as thousands of candidates descended on it.

However, the district administration has made arrangements for the candidates to stay at Ekana Stadium, Awadh Shilp Gram, Eco Garden, Charbagh Station and other places.

Rajkumar Ranjan, who came to Lucknow from Samastipur in Bihar to give the exam, said “The trains and buses are crowded. It was hell getting here.”

Arun Kashyap, who came from Kannauj, said, “The SRTC drivers are not stopping the bus on the way. Due to this I faced problems reaching here.”

Candidate Rakesh Kumar, who stayed at Charbagh shelter said, “We had to face a lot of problems due to lack of electricity.”

Meanwhile, GRP SP Prashant Verma said that a help desk has been set up for candidates coming from outside to take the recruitment examination. People are being informed about the facilities. The RPF and the GRP are working continuously so that candidates do not face any problem.