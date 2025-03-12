Menu Explore
Police step up vigil, deployments for Holi celebrations

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 12, 2025 06:32 AM IST

DGP Prashant Kumar has issued stern directives to maintain peace and prevent any law-and-order problem on the day of the festival

UP Police has intensified vigilance and tightened security measures while sounding an alert for Holi celebrations, which are coinciding this time with the Friday prayers, amid controversial remarks from politicians and even government officials.

Holi shoppers at Lucknow’s Bhootnath market on Tuesday (Deepak Gupta/HT)
Holi shoppers at Lucknow's Bhootnath market on Tuesday (Deepak Gupta/HT)

On Monday, BJP leader and minister Raghuraj Singh stoked a row when he asked Muslim men to cover themselves with tarpaulin sheets when they go to mosques to offer Friday’s namaz on Holi. This remark came days after a senior police officer in Sambhal commented that those who felt uncomfortable with Holi colours should stay indoors as the festival came only once a year, whereas Juma namaz (Friday prayers) took place 52 times in a year.

In the wake of such controversies, director general of police (DGP) Prashant Kumar has issued stern directives to maintain peace and prevent any law-and-order problem on the day of the festival. He directed that leaves of all police officers and personnel would be cancelled till March 20 so that they would remain on duty during Holi celebrations on Thursday and Friday.

In a post shared on X platform on Tuesday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati asked the state government to promote brotherhood among people and not use police officers for political motives.

In a note to media, the DGP has issued stern directives to all field police officers to take stern action against those who disturb law and order in the state. He said district police chiefs had been asked to rope in prominent persons and religious leaders to maintain law and order in areas with mixed population. He said old traditional processions should be allowed but no new tradition should be allowed to start on the festival.

A communiqué from the police headquarters read that mobile policing and quick reactions teams would remain active on Holi.

The DGP asked all district police chiefs to go special deployments at strategic points where problems arose in the past and identify the troublemakers.

The police chiefs are asked to prevent clashes between groups during the festival revelry.

