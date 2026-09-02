Ruturaj Gaikwad breaks silence on CSK’s plan for Stephen Fleming’s successor: ‘There is no rush’

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad suggested that the franchise is in no hurry to appoint a replacement for Stephen Fleming, who stepped down as head coach after a decade at the helm. With enough time before the next season and the mini-auction, CSK are not showing any urgency to name Fleming’s successor. Ruturaj Gaikwad gestures during the IPL 2026 match between CSK and LSG. (AFP)

Fleming joined CSK as a player in the inaugural IPL season in 2008 before taking over as head coach in 2009. Over the next 17 years, the association helped build one of the most respected and consistent set-ups in franchise cricket, with Fleming playing a key role in CSK’s success.

In July, CSK and Fleming mutually decided to part ways, bringing an end to one of the most successful and enduring partnerships in IPL history. The franchise will now take its time before deciding who takes over from the New Zealand great.

Gaikwad made it clear that while CSK are already considering Fleming’s successor, the franchise does not feel the need to rush the decision, with the next IPL season still some time away.

"We will have a head coach. The management is obviously thinking about it. There is still plenty of time before the IPL, so there is no rush to make a decision," Gaikwad told the reporters.

CSK finished eighth on the points table in IPL 2026 after winning just six matches out of the 14.

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“Taking over from Dhoni comes with a lot of responsibility” Gaikwad admitted that his life has changed considerably over the past year after taking over the CSK captaincy from former skipper MS Dhoni, with the responsibility of succeeding one of the most successful leaders in IPL history bringing added pressure and expectations.

However, the CSK captain said he remains comfortable with the added responsibility and is happy to continue in the role as long as he enjoys the challenge.

"Yes, it has definitely changed a lot. I won't deny that. Taking over from MS Dhoni comes with a lot of responsibility because of his immense success, and naturally, there are high expectations for more wins and titles. But that's part of the role. As long as I continue to enjoy it, I'm happy to do it," he said.

Gaikwad also reflected on CSK’s remarkable journey since the inaugural IPL season in 2008, admitting that the franchise is currently going through a difficult phase after years of sustained success. He urged the team’s loyal fanbase to remain patient and continue backing the players through the challenging period, just as they have during the franchise’s many trophy-winning campaigns.

"As CSK fans and as a franchise, we've been on an incredible journey. Since 2008, almost every cycle has brought us an IPL trophy, and very few franchises have been able to achieve that level of consistency. Our fans have stood by us through some incredible moments, and now we need them to stay with us through the difficult times as well," he concluded.