Ruturaj Gaikwad breaks silence on CSK’s plan for Stephen Fleming’s successor: ‘There is no rush’
With enough time before the next season and the mini-auction, CSK are not showing any urgency to name Stephen Fleming’s successor.
Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad suggested that the franchise is in no hurry to appoint a replacement for Stephen Fleming, who stepped down as head coach after a decade at the helm. With enough time before the next season and the mini-auction, CSK are not showing any urgency to name Fleming’s successor.
Fleming joined CSK as a player in the inaugural IPL season in 2008 before taking over as head coach in 2009. Over the next 17 years, the association helped build one of the most respected and consistent set-ups in franchise cricket, with Fleming playing a key role in CSK’s success.
In July, CSK and Fleming mutually decided to part ways, bringing an end to one of the most successful and enduring partnerships in IPL history. The franchise will now take its time before deciding who takes over from the New Zealand great.
Gaikwad made it clear that while CSK are already considering Fleming’s successor, the franchise does not feel the need to rush the decision, with the next IPL season still some time away.
"We will have a head coach. The management is obviously thinking about it. There is still plenty of time before the IPL, so there is no rush to make a decision," Gaikwad told the reporters.
CSK finished eighth on the points table in IPL 2026 after winning just six matches out of the 14.
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“Taking over from Dhoni comes with a lot of responsibility”
Gaikwad admitted that his life has changed considerably over the past year after taking over the CSK captaincy from former skipper MS Dhoni, with the responsibility of succeeding one of the most successful leaders in IPL history bringing added pressure and expectations.
However, the CSK captain said he remains comfortable with the added responsibility and is happy to continue in the role as long as he enjoys the challenge.
"Yes, it has definitely changed a lot. I won't deny that. Taking over from MS Dhoni comes with a lot of responsibility because of his immense success, and naturally, there are high expectations for more wins and titles. But that's part of the role. As long as I continue to enjoy it, I'm happy to do it," he said.
Gaikwad also reflected on CSK’s remarkable journey since the inaugural IPL season in 2008, admitting that the franchise is currently going through a difficult phase after years of sustained success. He urged the team’s loyal fanbase to remain patient and continue backing the players through the challenging period, just as they have during the franchise’s many trophy-winning campaigns.
"As CSK fans and as a franchise, we've been on an incredible journey. Since 2008, almost every cycle has brought us an IPL trophy, and very few franchises have been able to achieve that level of consistency. Our fans have stood by us through some incredible moments, and now we need them to stay with us through the difficult times as well," he concluded.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.Read More