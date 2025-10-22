‘Political Islam’ undermined Hindu faith, overlooked in history: Adityanath

GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said while British and French colonialism are often discussed in history, there is little mention of “political Islam”, which, he claimed, has inflicted the greatest blow on the Sanatan Dharma.

He cautioned that “political Islam” seeks to alter India’s demography and weaken Bharat Mata from within.

“Our ancestors waged major struggles against political Islam, yet this aspect of history remains largely overlooked,” Adityanath said at the ‘Vichar-Parivar Kutumb Sneh Milan’ and ‘Deepotsav Se Rashtrotsav’ programmes organised in Gorakhpur to mark the centenary year of the RSS on Tuesday.

Great warriors like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Guru Gobind Singh, Maharana Pratap and Maharana Sanga waged battles against “political Islam”, he said.

The CM lauded the RSS for its pivotal role in the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“The Sangh endured restrictions, and its volunteers faced lathi-charge and bullets. Today, the magnificent Ram Temple stands as a testament to their unwavering commitment,” Adityanath said. He alleged that activities promoting “political Islam” continue under various guises.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister also alleged that Uttar Pradesh has banned the sale of halal-certified products, and claimed that profits from such sales were being used for conversion, love jihad and terrorism.

“Our people should buy goods with GST bills and promote indigenous products. We must ensure that our money is not diverted towards anti-national activities,” he said.

Adityanath urged people to avoid purchasing halal-certified products, claming that the halal certification industry generates around ₹25,000 crore annually, despite not being recognized by any central or state government agency.

“The sale of halal-certified products has been banned in Uttar Pradesh. I urge people not to buy such products. The money collected through halal certification is being misused for terrorism, ‘love jihad’ and conversion activities,” he said.

Adityanath revealed that his team had been tracking Changur Baba of Balrampur district—identified as Jalaluddin alias Changur Baba—for the past three years before his arrest.

The CM stressed the importance of remaining vigilant against “anti-national elements” and preventing their infiltration into families. “We must meet everyone, but stay alert. Those conspiring against the nation can never be its well-wishers,” he said.

Speaking about the RSS centenary initiatives, Adityanath outlined five key transformations: social harmony, family values, environmental protection, self-reliance through indigenous goods and civic responsibility, terming them the foundation of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

‘Wisdom can’t be inherited’: CM slams Akhilesh

GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath also targeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, accusing him of insulting the Prajapati community and Lord Ram through his remarks on lighting diyas during the annual Ayodhya Deepotsav event.

Yadav earned the BJP’s ire after he, on Saturday, raised questions on the Yogi Adityanath government’s expenditure on lighting diyas and candles during Ayodhya’s annual Deepotsav celebration and suggested that it should learn from the arrangements made worldwide to illuminate cities during Christmas.

“By opposing the lighting of lamps on Diwali, Akhilesh Yadav has proved that he hates Lord Ram, the deities, Sanatan Dharma and its festivals. His statement is an insult to the Prajapati (Kumhar) community,” Adityanath said.

He added, “A throne can be inherited, but not wisdom. Only those lacking discretion oppose Diwali.”