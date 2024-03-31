Lucknow: As most of the departments had already given financial clearance for various new projects before the Election Commission of India’s code of conduct came into force on March 16, there is lesser last-minute rush to submit bills for use of funds at the state’s treasuries this time as the financial year (2023-2024) ends on Sunday (March 31). Poll code ensures lesser last minute rush at treasuries

The departments submit their bills to the treasuries before March 31 every year to ensure that budgeted/allocated funds do not lapse at the end of the financial year.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“There is lesser rush this time as most of the departments did the needful before the Election Commission of India’s code of conduct came into force following announcement of 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Only routine bills or those related to providing matching grants for various centrally sponsored schemes are being submitted to the treasuries now,” said additional chief secretary, finance, Deepak Kumar.

About the state government’s total expenditure in 2023-2024 following the transactions being carried out at the closing of financial year, he said the details would be available only after March 31.

It may be mentioned that various departments of the state government issued 1148 GOs from March 1 to March 16, when the Election Commission of India’s code of conduct came into force. Only 622 GOs have beenissued after the announcement of the polls (from March 17 to March 30).

Those aware of the development said about 1500 to 2000 bills were being submitted at Lucknow treasury daily, though the amount being transacted may differ from bill to bill. As the state government has already told senior officers that those responsible for any lapse of funds should be held accountable, the departments are reaching out to the treasuries to make maximum use of budgeted/allocated funds. “Although putting up the bills on the last few days of closing is usual for departments and most major transactions have been already done, there is some rush due to festival holidays towards the end of the finacial year. We are getting 1500 to 2000 bills almost every day,” said a senior officer.

The state government had earlier asked all the drawing and disbursing officers of various departments to submit their bills to the treasuries latest by March 25. It has, however, decided to extend the deadline up to 5PM on Sunday (March 31). The treasuries have been asked to approve the transactions by 9PM on the same day.

“It has been brought to the state government’s notice that the departments could not submit bills to the treasuries due to the public holiday of Holi on March 25 and local holiday in many districts on March 26. There was a holiday on March 29 too. It has been decided that the treasuries will accept the bills from drawing and disbursing officers in working hours on March 28 and 30. The treasuries will accept the bills from drawing and disbursing officers by 5PM on March 31,” said ACS, finance, Deepak Kumar in an order dated March 28, sent to all the ACSes, principal secretaries, secretaries, heads of department, divisional commissioners and district magistrates.