‘Poor’ air persists: Lucknow gasps for fourth straight day

Lucknowites woke up to another day of polluted air on Sunday, with the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) firmly stuck in the ‘poor’ category for the fourth consecutive day. Representational image (Sourced)

The Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) monitoring data showed the state capital’s overall AQI at 213 on Sunday, down from Saturday’s 230 but still well above safe levels. Several monitoring stations recorded high levels of particulate matter, particularly PM2.5 and PM10.

Talkatora was the most polluted area, with an AQI of 323, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category and posing serious health risks for residents. Officials said the area has shown elevated pollution levels during night and early-morning hours.

Lalbagh recorded an AQI of 242, in the ‘poor’ range, while Kendriya Vidyalaya, Aliganj, registered 222. In comparatively better areas, Gomti Nagar logged an AQI of 197, at the border between ‘moderate’ and ‘poor’ categories. The B R Ambedkar University station recorded 171, while Kukrail Picnic Spot was the cleanest location in the city with an AQI of 112, though still above ideal levels.

Experts warn that prolonged exposure to ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ air can trigger respiratory discomfort, worsen asthma, and increase the risk of heart-related ailments, particularly among children, the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions.