Power demand: UP overtakes Maha, meets record 32,348 MW need

Uttar Pradesh has set a new national benchmark in the power sector by successfully meeting the highest-ever electricity demand recorded by any state in the country. For representation only (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), the state met a peak electricity demand of 32,348 MW at 10:47 pm on June 21, surpassing Maharashtra’s previous record of 32,317 MW achieved on May 13, 2026.

The state also recorded 67.7 crore units of electricity consumption on June 21, the highest among all states in the country on that day.

Calling it a historic achievement, energy minister AK Sharma said the milestone reflected the rapid progress made in the energy sector under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The minister said sustained reforms in power generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure had strengthened the state’s ability to cater to rising energy requirements despite increasing temperatures and growing demand.

He said Uttar Pradesh was not only meeting the energy needs of India’s most populous state but has also demonstrated its capability to handle record peak loads while maintaining uninterrupted supply.

Officials said teams across the power sector had been working round-the-clock in extreme summer conditions to ensure reliable and uninterrupted electricity supply across the state through continuous monitoring and operational interventions.

Congratulating officers, engineers, employees and contractual staff of the electricity department, Sharma expressed confidence that Uttar Pradesh would continue setting new milestones in the energy sector while delivering better, reliable and modern power services to consumers.