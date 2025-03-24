Menu Explore
Power meter testing at regular intervals made mandatory in U.P.

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 24, 2025 09:38 AM IST

UPPCL mandates regular meter testing to boost billing accuracy and consumer trust, with varying frequencies based on electricity load.

In a move aimed at improving billing accuracy and consumer trust, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has issued directives for mandatory meter testing at regular intervals based on electricity load.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

Under the new guidelines issued by UPPCL chairman Ashish Kumar Goel, meters for connections between 5 MVA and 10 MVA must be tested once every six months, while those exceeding 10 MVA require testing every three months.

Other high-tension (HT) connections will undergo testing once a year, while meters for 20 kVA to 100 kVA connections will be checked annually. Low-tension (LT) metering will be tested every two years, and single-phase meters will require testing once every five years.

“The move is expected to enhance transparency in electricity consumption and billing, addressing long-standing concerns of consumers regarding faulty readings and overcharging,” a senior UPPCL official said.

Regular testing, according to him, will help identify discrepancies, prevent technical losses, and ensure that meters function efficiently, reducing the chances of billing disputes.

