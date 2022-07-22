Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Prayagraj: Farmer found dead under suspicious circumstances
lucknow news

Prayagraj: Farmer found dead under suspicious circumstances

SP trans-Yamuna Saurabh Dixit said no injury marks were found on the body. The exact circumstances of the farmer’s death would be ascertained only after receiving a postmortem report.
SP trans-Yamuna Saurabh Dixit also reached the spot and carried out investigations with personnel of the forensic field unit. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
SP trans-Yamuna Saurabh Dixit also reached the spot and carried out investigations with personnel of the forensic field unit. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
Published on Jul 22, 2022 12:34 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

A 75 –year-old farmer was allegedly killed while he was asleep in his shanty in the fields late Wednesday night under the Manda police station in the trans-Yamuna area of the district. The body of the farmer was spotted by his wife on Thursday morning following which she raised an alarm. No injuries have been found on the body and the exact circumstances of the man’s death would be ascertained only after a postmortem examination, police said.

According to reports, a resident of Sonbarsa village in the Manda area, Kallu Prasad Gupta used to sleep in a shanty in his fields around half a kilometer from his house. Gupta went to sleep in his shanty but failed to return till late in the morning. His wife Chandrakali went to the fields where she found his body. Chandrakali alleged that her husband was killed by some persons in the village over a property dispute. SP trans-Yamuna Saurabh Dixit also reached the spot and carried out investigations with personnel of the forensic field unit.

SP trans-Yamuna Saurabh Dixit said no injury marks were found on the body. The exact circumstances of the farmer’s death would be ascertained only after receiving a postmortem report. Further action will be taken on the basis of the complaint, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • In another case, the body of a man who appears to be around 55-year-old was found on the railway tracks near Sherpur Bridge, Dhandari Kalan, Ludhiana at around 2 pm. (HT FILE)

    Ludhiana | 2 bodies found on railway tracks

    Two unidentified bodies were found on the railway tracks in separate locations between Ludhiana and Dhandari Kalan. In the first incident, the mutilated body of a man who appears to be around 25-year-old was found on the tracks near Vishkarma Chowk at around 10.30 am, following which a team led by assistant sub-inspector Ramesh Kumar reached the spot and initiated a probe. He added that there were no CCTV cameras installed near the spot.

  • Lawyer Ashok Pandey, who was representing seven petitioners in court, had pleaded for a survey of the structure found in Gyanvapi mosque by a committee headed by a sitting or retired judge of the Supreme Court or the high court to ascertain what it is. (File Photo of HC)

    HC dismisses plea seeking survey of structure found in Gyanvapi mosque

    LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking survey of the recently-found structure in Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque complex, terming it as being filed to gain publicity. The court completed hearing in the case on June 10 and reserved the order. The court passed the order on Tuesday.

  • Municipal corporation and PPCB officials during the workshop on alternatives to single-use plastic, held in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

    Ludhiana MC staffers learn about alternatives to plastic

    The Punjab Pollution Control Board officials on Thursday apprised the civic body staff of single-use plastic items banned by the government and their alternatives available in the market during a workshop held the municipal corporation's Zone-A office. The government had notified a ban on single-use plastic items from July 1. The civic body officials were directed to continue issuing challans to violators and spread awareness about alternative products available in the market.

  • (Pic for representation only.)

    World Brain Day: Healthy lifestyle key for healthy brain, say experts

    Brain is a complex organ of our body and it regulates our personality, character and intelligence. In fact, it is an organ that makes us who we are, said experts on Thursday on the eve of World Brain Day. King George's Medical University, professor neurology, Dr Rajesh Verma said, “The brain health is threatened today due to various communicable and non-communicable neurological disorders as well as stress, substance abuse and psychological disorders.”

  • Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi dancing to the beats of dhol with GADVASU interns after they called off their strike in Ludhiana. (Harvinder Singh/HT)

    Ludhiana | Bhullar hands over notification of hiked stipend to GADVASU interns

    A day after Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) hiked the internship allowance (stipend) for students pursuing Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry degree, minister of animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development Laljit Singh Bhullar handed over the copy of notification to the interns on Thursday. MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi said, “ The genuine demand of students has been fulfilled by the state government on priority.”

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out