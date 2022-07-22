Prayagraj: Farmer found dead under suspicious circumstances
A 75 –year-old farmer was allegedly killed while he was asleep in his shanty in the fields late Wednesday night under the Manda police station in the trans-Yamuna area of the district. The body of the farmer was spotted by his wife on Thursday morning following which she raised an alarm. No injuries have been found on the body and the exact circumstances of the man’s death would be ascertained only after a postmortem examination, police said.
According to reports, a resident of Sonbarsa village in the Manda area, Kallu Prasad Gupta used to sleep in a shanty in his fields around half a kilometer from his house. Gupta went to sleep in his shanty but failed to return till late in the morning. His wife Chandrakali went to the fields where she found his body. Chandrakali alleged that her husband was killed by some persons in the village over a property dispute. SP trans-Yamuna Saurabh Dixit also reached the spot and carried out investigations with personnel of the forensic field unit.
SP trans-Yamuna Saurabh Dixit said no injury marks were found on the body. The exact circumstances of the farmer’s death would be ascertained only after receiving a postmortem report. Further action will be taken on the basis of the complaint, he added.
Ludhiana | 2 bodies found on railway tracks
Two unidentified bodies were found on the railway tracks in separate locations between Ludhiana and Dhandari Kalan. In the first incident, the mutilated body of a man who appears to be around 25-year-old was found on the tracks near Vishkarma Chowk at around 10.30 am, following which a team led by assistant sub-inspector Ramesh Kumar reached the spot and initiated a probe. He added that there were no CCTV cameras installed near the spot.
HC dismisses plea seeking survey of structure found in Gyanvapi mosque
LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking survey of the recently-found structure in Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque complex, terming it as being filed to gain publicity. The court completed hearing in the case on June 10 and reserved the order. The court passed the order on Tuesday.
Ludhiana MC staffers learn about alternatives to plastic
The Punjab Pollution Control Board officials on Thursday apprised the civic body staff of single-use plastic items banned by the government and their alternatives available in the market during a workshop held the municipal corporation's Zone-A office. The government had notified a ban on single-use plastic items from July 1. The civic body officials were directed to continue issuing challans to violators and spread awareness about alternative products available in the market.
World Brain Day: Healthy lifestyle key for healthy brain, say experts
Brain is a complex organ of our body and it regulates our personality, character and intelligence. In fact, it is an organ that makes us who we are, said experts on Thursday on the eve of World Brain Day. King George's Medical University, professor neurology, Dr Rajesh Verma said, “The brain health is threatened today due to various communicable and non-communicable neurological disorders as well as stress, substance abuse and psychological disorders.”
Ludhiana | Bhullar hands over notification of hiked stipend to GADVASU interns
A day after Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) hiked the internship allowance (stipend) for students pursuing Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry degree, minister of animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development Laljit Singh Bhullar handed over the copy of notification to the interns on Thursday. MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi said, “ The genuine demand of students has been fulfilled by the state government on priority.”
