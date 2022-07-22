Prayagraj: Farmer found dead under suspicious circumstances

A 75 –year-old farmer was allegedly killed while he was asleep in his shanty in the fields late Wednesday night under the Manda police station in the trans-Yamuna area of the district. The body of the farmer was spotted by his wife on Thursday morning following which she raised an alarm. No injuries have been found on the body and the exact circumstances of the man’s death would be ascertained only after a postmortem examination, police said.

According to reports, a resident of Sonbarsa village in the Manda area, Kallu Prasad Gupta used to sleep in a shanty in his fields around half a kilometer from his house. Gupta went to sleep in his shanty but failed to return till late in the morning. His wife Chandrakali went to the fields where she found his body. Chandrakali alleged that her husband was killed by some persons in the village over a property dispute. SP trans-Yamuna Saurabh Dixit also reached the spot and carried out investigations with personnel of the forensic field unit.

SP trans-Yamuna Saurabh Dixit said no injury marks were found on the body. The exact circumstances of the farmer’s death would be ascertained only after receiving a postmortem report. Further action will be taken on the basis of the complaint, he added.