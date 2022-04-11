Prayagraj fire department issues tips for women to check LPG leakage

Determined to put a check on frequent incidents of fire outbreaks due to different reasons, including leakage of LPG cylinders in household kitchens in summers, the fire department has been carrying out an awareness campaign with special focus on housewives.

The fire department has issued some tips for women to ensure no leakage takes place from LPG cylinders.

Fire officials have been carrying out intensive campaigns for the past two months at women schools, colleges and other places in urban and rural areas and are using social media platforms to reach out to women and make them aware about the safety measures.

It is worth mentioning that besides short circuits, leakage in LPG cylinders has been found as the biggest cause of fire at houses, restaurants and other places. LPG cylinders often explode after it catches fire which increases risk for persons trapped in fire as well as for firefighters.

Recently, a fire broke out at a house at Dharamveer Marg in Dhumanganj area due to leakage in LPG cylinder. Although no one was hurt in the incident, goods worth several lakh were gutted.

Chief fire officer Dr RK Pandey said under the awareness drive, over hundred workshops, demonstrations etc were carried out by the fire department teams at schools, colleges and other places across the district in last two months.

“Fire department is especially trying to reach out to women, who usually work in the kitchen, and are under direct threat of receiving injuries and burns in case fire erupts due to leakage in LPG cylinders. Women working in kitchen should always put the burner or stove at a height and distance from the LPG cylinder as the LPG gas is heavier than air and always comes down in case of leakage,” he said.

Pandey added that the rubber pipe should not be more than 1.5 meter and be changed every year. The regulator of the LPG cylinder and knob of the stove should always be put off after use.

To detect a leakage in LPG cylinder wet thumb should be put on the knob. If the thumb feels cold or pressure from beneath then cylinder has a leakage. In such case, the cylinder should be placed in an open place and concerned company should immediately be informed, he further said. “Safety cork should always be put on the LPG cylinder while leaving home. In no case, matchbox or fire should be used to check leakage in LPG cylinder. The holes in the burner should be regularly cleaned as choked ones may cause fire. LPG cylinder should not be tilted or put down on the ground in case the gas finishes as it may cause an explosion. Children should be kept away from LPG cylinder, matchbox and other inflammable material at home,” the officer added.