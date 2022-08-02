Prayagraj: Gang of looters busted, four held
In a breakthrough, joint teams of SOG and Colonelganj police busted a gang of looters and arrested four of its members with looted cash and jewellery on Tuesday. The arrested persons were active in the city for the past few months and committed incidents of loots and snatchings. The accused were wanted in two cases of loots at Colonelganj police station, officials said.
ASP Abhishek Bhartiya said acting on tip-off police team arrested Sandeep Kumar Patel, Juned Ahmad, Vikas Kumar Bhartiya and Vivek Kumar Pandey, all residents of different villages of Ghoorpur of trans-Yamuna. Cash ₹1.15 lakh, 2 gold chains, four motorcycles including three stolen ones which they used to commit loots and snatchings along with mobile phones were recovered from the possession of the accused. The gang has committed loot near IERT Ground with a person a few months ago. Sandeep Patel has seven cases lodged against him at Colonelganj and Ghoorpur police stations while Vikas Bhartiya has three cases against him at the same police stations.
The accused were being questioned further to ascertain their involvement in loots, snatchings and similar other crimes in the district, ASP added.
-
Supporters of Shinde, Thackeray clash over CM’s photo at Sena office in Dombivli
Amidst the tussle between the Shiv Sena factions led by CM Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray in the State, a clash broke out between the two groups at Dombivli Shiv Sena party office on Tuesday over the installation of the photo frame of the CM and his son and Member of Parliament, Shrikant Shinde, at the party office. Earlier, Shinde's photos were removed by Thackeray's supporters after he rebelled.
-
Jailed former MP Atiq Ahmad’s clout fading with arrest of kin
The clout of jailed former MP and mafioso-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, whose name once invoked terror in large parts of the state, is fading rapidly with two of his kin —younger brother and one son— behind the bars and police now on the lookout for his eldest son. So far Atiq, his younger brother and former MLA Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf and son Ali Ahmad, have been arrested.
-
CNG, PNG prices to go up for fifth time this year in Mumbai
MUMBAI For the fifth time in 2022, prices of Compressed Natural Gas and domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) will once again increase in Mumbai from the midnight of August 2. CNG will now be available at ₹86/Kg, which is an increase of ₹6 and domestic PNG will be available for ₹52.50/Standard Cubic Metre, an increase of ₹4. The last hike was on July 12.
-
Four BJP MLAs in Jharkhand suspended from House for 3 days
Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto on Tuesday suspended four BJP legislators for “showing disrespect” to the Chair till Thursday, the penultimate day of the six-day monsoon session that ends on Friday. The action followed an uproar in the House as BJP legislators entered the Well soon after the House convened on Tuesday, demanding resignation of chief minister Hemant Soren and a discussion on “rampant corruption” in the state.
-
Eknath Shinde’s ‘dependency’ on Delhi unsettles rebel legislators
What troubles the Eknath Shinde faction at present, other than the delay in cabinet expansion, is the perception that Delhi is calling the shots in Maharashtra. However, this fear is not entirely unfounded. In the 34 days of the new government, Shinde has made six trips to the national capital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics