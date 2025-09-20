Prayagraj man flooded with calls after Rahul’s presser

Kenneth John Anjani Mishra, 27, who hails from Prayagraj’s Meja

A man from Prayagraj’s Meja claimed that he was being bombarded with constant phone calls after his phone number was made public during a press conference by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday.

Anjani Mishra, 27, who hails from Bhringari Dohariya village in the Meja tehsil, said every caller asked him details about his identity. Mishra, who works as a sales distributor with a rural fintech firm, said he didn’t know how his number figured in a voter deletion form in Maharashtra.

Speaking to this reporter, he said he now intended to approach the police as he was being approached by unknown callers after Gandhi’s press briefing on alleged vote theft. He said he had owned the phone number for over 15 years and that he never filed any application for voter deletion. “The Congress leader made my mobile number public without contacting me, which is inappropriate,” he said.

Denying affiliation with any political party, he said, “I am a sales distributor with a private fintech company. I have been using this number for the past 15 years. I am baffled by the fact that my number is mentioned in a voter deletion form in Maharashtra. I don’t know how it happened or who did it. This is something that the Election Commission should answer. After I file a complaint with the police, all the aspects of the forgery should be investigated in depth.”

Mishra said he has always been a voter of the Meja assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, Meja sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Surendra Yadav said he was yet to receive a complaint on the issue, and that he would certainly conduct an enquiry regarding the voter enrolment details of Anjani Mishra. :