Prayagraj sets target to plant over 73L saplings from July 1

Authorities in Prayagraj have launched an extensive plantation campaign to increase the district’s green cover. Starting July 1, over 73.15 lakh saplings will be planted across urban and rural areas under a coordinated effort involving 24 government departments. Saplings in forest department nursery in Prayagraj. (Sourced)

District forest officer (DFO) Arvind Kumar, who is also the nodal officer of the campaign, shared that the rural development department alone has been assigned a target of 29.87 lakh saplings, followed by the forest department with 22.45 lakh.

“All departments have been made aware of their roles, and this will be implemented like a ‘festival’ with active public participation,” the DFO said.

Officials say the plantation drives over recent years are producing measurable outcomes. A 27.06 square kilometre increase in greenery has been recorded in both urban and rural regions of Prayagraj.

According to data from the Forest Survey of India, Dehradun, greenery in the district has increased by 2.32% in 2017, 2.36% in 2019 and 2.85% in 2021. In 2023, an increase of 3.30% has been recorded in it, the official said.

In another encouraging sign, 95% of the saplings planted by the forest department in 2023 have survived, the official added.

Currently, Uttar Pradesh has 15,045.80 sq km of green area, comprising 6.24% of the total forest cover of the country.

In addition to increasing tree cover, the campaign is also focusing on boosting local biodiversity. Forest officials confirmed that the plantation drive will prioritise native species such as neem, peepal, banyan, arjun, amla, and tamarind, as they are better adapted to local soil and climate, and support local wildlife.

“These species provide food and shelter for a range of organisms—birds, insects, butterflies, and small animals. Planting a variety of fruit-bearing, flowering, and leafy trees will help attract and support diverse forms of life,” a forest department official said.