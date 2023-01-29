Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Prayagraj: Seven injured in fire at Magh Mela camp

Prayagraj: Seven injured in fire at Magh Mela camp

lucknow news
Published on Jan 29, 2023 12:12 AM IST

A team of fire-fighters brought the flames under control quickly. The injured pilgrims were first taken to a hospital in the Magh Mela area. After first aid, they were referred to the Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital

The site of the fire at a Magh Mela camp in Prayagraj. (HT Photo)
The site of the fire at a Magh Mela camp in Prayagraj. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Seven people, including a woman, sustained burn injuries in a fire at a Magh Mela camp in Prayagraj allegedly due to a gas leakage on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

In no time, the flames engulfed the camp located in Sector 4 of the Magh Mela tent city where pilgrims were cooking food.

A team of fire-fighters brought the flames under control quickly. The injured pilgrims were first taken to a hospital in the Magh Mela area. After first aid, three were referred to the Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital, the officials added.

The injured, mostly belonging to the neighbouring Pratapgarh district, have been identified as Raj Bhushan Singh, 37, Usha Singh, 55, Shivpujan Tiwari, 59, Vitthan Singh, 50, and Vijay Singh, 49, besides Chutney Lal, 32, and Indra Pal Singh, 44.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Magh Mela, Rajeev Narain Mishra said that the incident took place in the camp of Brahma Rishi Swami Atmanand Bhakti Sansthan in Sector 4 of the tent city.

“The fire broke out when food was being cooked by pilgrims for a community meal that was to take place in the camp. Seven pilgrims involved in the cooking of food sustained burn injuries in the incident and have been taken to the hospital for treatment,” he said.

“We have 14 fire stations set up in the mela area and the responding team of fire-fighters managed to put out the fire before it could engulf nearby tents. The incident is believed to have happened due to a possible gas leakage. Food items, chairs and other items got burnt in the fire incident,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 29, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out