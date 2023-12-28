Prayagraj: Six-year-old missing boy found murdered, two minor suspects detained

A six-year-old boy, who went missing while playing near his home in Haldi Kalan village of Prayagraj on Wednesday evening, was found brutally murdered at an abandoned house near the village on Thursday morning, police said. The boy went missing from outside his home on Wednesday evening. (For Representation)

The village falls under Industrial Area police station where the boy’s father had lodged a missing complaint on Wednesday night. The boy’s kin reached the spot and identified the body.

Circumstances suggested that the boy was hit by a heavy object on his face and head. The body had been sent for a post-mortem examination and further investigation into the case was in progress, police officials said.

Police officials said two suspects, who are minors, were being questioned in connection with the crime. Primary probe indicated sexual assault as the motive behind the murder, they added.

DCP (trans-Yamuna) Abhinav Tyagi, who also visited the spot, said the body of the boy was found with injuries on his face and head. “Prima facie. it appears that he was assaulted with a heavy object resulting in his death on the spot. The victim’s kin denied having enmity with anyone. All angles in the case are under scanner,” he added.

While the police officials remained tight-lipped over the motive behind the murder, police sources said the victim might have been sexually assaulted before being killed. Two suspects, both of them minors, are being questioned in connection with the murder.

Primary questioning from them indicated that they both tried to force the victim to some sexual act. They assaulted him with a stone when he refused. The victim and the suspects were relatives and the victim often used to play with them, sources added.

As per locals, the victim’s father runs a shop in the village and lives with his wife and two sons aged 9 and 6. The boy went missing from outside his house on Wednesday evening. Kin and villagers launched a search for the boy till late in the night but to no avail.

On Thursday morning, some locals spotted the boy’s body lying in a pool of blood at the abandoned house of one Waseem. The house is around 50-metre off the victim’s place. The victim studied in a nearby school.

The ghastly murder has left the family and other villagers in shock. The victim’s mother said she had gone to her parents’ home in Naini and had returned only two hours before her son went missing.