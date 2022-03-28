Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Prayagraj STF nabs wanted criminal
lucknow news

Prayagraj STF nabs wanted criminal

A 0.32 bore semi-automatic pistol, two rounds of live ammunition, some documents and cash were recovered from Mohd Saqlain by the Prayagraj STF
The arrested criminal was carrying a reward of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25000 on his arrest and had fled to Mumbai to dodge the police, said officials of Prayagraj unit of Special Task Force (STF). (Pic for representation)
The arrested criminal was carrying a reward of 25000 on his arrest and had fled to Mumbai to dodge the police, said officials of Prayagraj unit of Special Task Force (STF). (Pic for representation)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 10:52 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

The Prayagraj unit of Special Task Force (STF), on Monday, arrested a notorious criminal, who had allegedly shot at a PRD Jawan (Homeguard) in Kandhai area of Pratapgarh in July 2021. The arrested criminal was carrying a reward of 25000 on his arrest and had fled to Mumbai to dodge the police.

STF circle officer DSP Navendu Kumar said acting on a tip-off the STF team arrested Mohd Saqlain near Pipri Mode on Monday.

A 0.32 bore semi-automatic pistol, two rounds of live ammunition, some documents and cash were recovered from Saqlain, he added.

A resident of Sahodarpur village in Kotwali area of Pratpgarh, police claims that Saqlain has confessed to his crime. He informed the police that on July 22, 2021, he and his aide Tafseer were going on their bike when the incident took place. Due to a heavy traffic jam, they had an argument with PRD Jawan Pawan Kumar Tiwari, following which they opened fire on him. They fled from the spot after the incident, informed CO-STF Kumar.

To evade arrest, Saqlain fled to Mumbai. Pratapgarh police had declared a reward of 25,000. Saqlain recently returned to Pratapgarh and was planning to flee to Mumbai again but was caught, the DSP added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Karnataka woman arrested for posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day

    WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote

    A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.

  • Crude bomb recovered in a plastic bag near a football ground in Birbhum district of West Bengal.

    Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum

    Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs

  • Police said the doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but no bomb was found in a search at the hospital. (File Photo)

    Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram

    The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.

  • Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the Supreme Court's order to transfer all cases filed against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh is not a “setback” for the Maharashtra government.

    Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’

    Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

  • Union home minister of India Amit Shah along with Uttar Pradesh caretaker chief minister Yogi Adityanath at BJP's newly elected MLAs' meeting at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Thursday March 24, 2022. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

    Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow

    Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out