Prayagraj: UP excise department nabs 1,326 for illicit liquor trade in past three weeks
Continuing with its crackdown against the manufacture, sale and smuggling of illicit liquor in Uttar Pradesh, the state excise department carried out 38,624 raids in the last three weeks in which 4,354 cases were registered and 1,08,842 litre of illegal liquor was seized by the officials, informed Senthil Pandian C, excise commissioner of Uttar Pradesh.
Likewise, 2,88,890 kg of lahan used for manufacturing illicit liquor were also destroyed. During the crackdown, 1,326 persons dealing with illicit liquor were arrested and 451 accused were sent to jail even as 61 vehicles were confiscated, he added.
As part of the exercise, an inspection of liquor shops is also being done continuously along with checking on the dhabas (roadside eateries), restaurants and vehicles suspected of illegally serving liquor.
“In this crackdown, being carried out against illegal liquor, support of district administration, police, GST and transport departments is being taken,” the excise commissioner said.
Pandian said that during this action, illegal foreign liquor worth lakhs was recovered in Jalaun, Bulandshahr and Badaun districts. The joint action by excise, STF and police in Jalaun during the night road checking led to the seizure of 272 boxes of premium liquor being smuggled for sale in Chandigarh and the arrest of two accused who have been booked and tried under the relevant sections of the IPC, he added.
Similarly, during road checking in district Badaun, a total of 25 bottles of foreign liquor being smuggled for sale in Delhi were recovered from 7 persons and they too were booked.
Likewise, during road checking on the Noida-Bulandshahr road by a joint team of excise and police in Bulandshahr, a DCM vehicle in which a huge quantity of junk was being transported was checked on suspicion by the team. This led to the recovery of a total of 226 cases of illicit liquor/beer of different types worth ₹13 lakh permitted for sale in Chandigarh. FIR under relevant sections was registered in this connection also, he added.
In districts of Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Hapur, every suspicious vehicle coming from the Delhi border besides suspicious vehicles coming from the Haryana border are also being continuously monitored by the excise team at the checkpoints of Kairana, Bidauli, Sarsanwa and Bhopura that led to several seizures and arrests.
The excise commissioner said that teams have been deployed for effective prevention of liquor smuggling on other routes as well. Along with this, a vigil is being kept on the infamous places of manufacture and sale of illicit liquor besides brick kilns and suspicious Dhabas, restaurants located on National/State Highways and link roads in other districts of the state.
Railway officers, employees felicitated at NCR HQ
'Principal Chief Engineer Award Distribution Ceremony for the year 2021-22' was organised at North Central Railways headquarters on Friday. In this programme, a total of 100 railways' personnel, including five officers and 95 staff, from the engineering department, were felicitated by SK Mishra, principal chief engineer, NCR, informed chief public relations officer of NCR, Shivam Sharma. SK Mishra congratulated the awardees and motivated the officers and employees to continue the good work done by them.
Shinde had adequate security during MVA regime: Pawar
Pune: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that Eknath Shinde as minister in the then Uddhav Thackeray government had Z-level security cover. Earlier on Friday, Shiv Sena MLAs from Shinde's camp, including former minister of state for home Shambhuraj Desai, claimed that despite Shinde getting a threat from Naxals, he was not given the highest Z-plus' security cover as Thackeray did not allow it. He was speaking at an event in Pune.
758 notices issued to Pune buildings in July for mosquito breeding spots
The health department of the Pune Municipal Corporation has issued 758 notices in July alone to societies and commercial spaces in and around Pune for mosquito breeding grounds which may lead to an increase in dengue and chikungunya cases in the city. The notices issued are highest this year for July. There are 50 confirmed cases of dengue and no cases of Chikungunya in July in PMC limits in July, health department officials said.
Uttar Pradesh reported 409 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday from among 82,247 samples tested in the past 24 hours. “In the past 24 hours, 390 patients defeated the infection while 20,72,606 patients have recovered in the state till now,” said Association of International Doctors, secretary-general, Dr Abhishek Shukla. At present, the state has 2,728 active Covid-19 cases. The positivity rate in the last 24 hours was 0.49%.
Lucknow administration prepares for I-Day week, new celebrations planned
The Lucknow administration is preparing for its 75th Independence Day celebration in an entirely new way. Other than hoisting the tri-colour at all the government establishments and private houses under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme, the administration will observe the I-Day week, informed Suryapal Gangwar, district magistrate. Several patriotic and cultural programmes will mark the 75th anniversary of independence, he added. The week-long celebration will include cultural and patriotic activities.
