Prayagraj woman found murdered, one held
A 45-year-old woman was found murdered at Baluha village under Koraon police in trans-Yamuna area of Prayagraj district on Sunday night. Her kin raised an alarm when they spotted her body early on Monday morning.
“A first information report (FIR) has been registered and the named accused has been arrested,” police officials said. According to reports, Devi Prasad Mishra, his wife Shyamkali, 45, and their two daughters were asleep outside their house on Sunday night. It is suspected that late in the night, Shyamkali was assaulted on her head with a heavy object.
Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Prayagraj, Ajay Kumar said body of the woman with injury marks on her head was found lying on the cot outside her house. The post-mortem examination report will determine the exact cause of her death. “On the complaint of her husband, an FIR has been registered against a person. The accused has been arrested and is being questioned further in connection with the incident,” he added.
According to reports, resident of Ramchandrapur village under Jethwara police of Pratapgarh district, Dharmendra aka Dhiraj Shukla returned home in an inebriated state late Sunday night. It is reported that his 25-year-old sister Kalindi rebuked him for coming home late in a drunken state. Soon the duo also had an argument over another issue as well.
In a fit of rage, Dharmendra took out a country-made pistol and opened fire on Kalindi from close range. Other family members and locals rushed to the spot on hearing the gunshot. Kalindi died before she could be taken to the hospital. Police reached the spot after being informed by locals. SP, Pratapgarh, Satpal Antil said the accused had been arrested and the firearm used in the crime was recovered from him.
Opening of first phase of Mumbai-Nagpur E-way postponed due to overpass damage
In the latest development on the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway project, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation on Monday informed that the inauguration of the 210 km stretch between Nagpur and Shelu Bazar has been postponed for now. The opening of the first phase of the expressway was slated for May 2. The expressway passes via Bor Tiger Reserve and several other environmentally sensitive zones. According to MSRDC officials, there are a total of 105 arch strips.
Former bureaucrat, author Madhav Godbole passes away in Pune at 85
PUNE Madhav Godbole, former Union home secretary and retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS), passed away due to cardiac arrest at Godbole's Pune residence, family members said. He is survived by his wife Sujata, son Rahul, daughter Meera, daughter-in-law Dakshina, son-in-law Mahesh, and grandchildren Aditi, Manan, Gaayatri and Taarini. Godbole took voluntary retirement from the Indian Administrative Service in March 1993, when he was Union home secretary and secretary, justice.
Varanasi region: Department of posts organises countdown programme for International Day of Yoga- 2022
A total of 7,335 people from 663 post offices in the Varanasi region participated digitally in the countdown programme organised for the International Day of Yoga-2022, which will be celebrated on June 21. In Varanasi, the event was held at the Malviya Bawan at BHU and Sarnath. Varanasi Cantt MLA Saurabh Srivastava and postmaster general of Varanasi region Krishna Kumar Yadav participated in the programme along with Upendra Pathak, director of Malviya Bhawan, BHU.
Many takers for BHU’s financial assistance loan scheme
There are many takers for Banaras Hindu University's newly launched financial assistance loan scheme to support its students from economically weaker sections. So far 103 applications from eligible students have been approved and 200 more applications are in the pipeline, BHU officials said. Around 1000 students will be provided financial assistance in the first phase. Vice chancellor prof Sudhir K Jain said the loan scheme was an attempt to help needy students continue their education.
Gorakhnath temple attack: Accused to be shifted to Lucknow today
Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, the accused in the security breach at Gorakhpur's Gorakhnath temple on April 3, will be brought to Lucknow by UP Anti-Terror Squad on Tuesday after a special court of ATS in Lucknow granted his seven days custody remand for further interrogation, said senior ATS officials here on Monday. Mumbai graduate, had tried to enter the Gorakhnath temple premises and attacked the security personnel at its gate when challenged.
