Prayagraj-Hyderabad flight service starts

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Sep 29, 2024 05:18 AM IST

The maiden flight carrying 166 passengers took off from Hyderabad at 8.55am and reached Bamrauli airport of Prayagraj at 10.50 am after 1.55 hours

Air carrier IndiGo on Saturday started flight service between Prayagraj and Hyderabad. It will operate three days a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The maiden flight carrying 166 passengers took off from Hyderabad at 8.55am and reached Bamrauli airport of Prayagraj at 10.50 am after 1.55 hours.

Airport director Farrukh Ahsan and IndiGo station manager Chandra Kant welcomed the passengers by offering them flowers. IndiGo staff celebrated the start of the flight service by cutting a cake.

The flight flew back to Hyderabad at 11.20 am with a total of 145 passengers on the first day. It reached Hyderabad at 1.10pm.

