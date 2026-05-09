Preps afoot to plant over 71.37 lakh saplings in Prayagraj

As part of Uttar Pradesh’s push to develop green belts and promote dense afforestation in urban areas, a massive tree plantation campaign will be launched in Prayagraj in the first week of July. Following targets issued by the state government, all departments concerned have begun preparations for the ambitious drive, district officials said. Nursery of saplings prepared for a large-scale tree plantation drive in Prayagraj. (HT photo)

Arvind Kumar, divisional forest officer and nodal officer for the campaign, said the district has a target of planting 7,137,747 saplings this year. He said targets have already been assigned to more than 24 government departments in the district.

Of the total target, the forest department will plant 24 lakh saplings, while the rural development department has been assigned 2,654,837 saplings. The agriculture department will plant 5.99 lakh saplings, the horticulture department 3.69 lakh, and the environment department 2.27 lakh saplings. Plantation activities will be carried out at 11,876 locations across the district, he added.

The UP government has set a target of planting 35 crore saplings across the state in a single day this year, aiming to turn the campaign into a mass movement through active public participation.

Under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, the state government has directed that at least five moringa (sahjan) saplings be planted at every Anganwadi centre, while each student in schools and colleges will be encouraged to plant at least one sapling.

The government also directed authorities to prioritise large-scale plantation along both sides of the Ganga Expressway to develop green corridors. Officials said the focus is on ensuring that plantation drives evolve into sustained public campaigns rather than remaining one-time exercises.

Emphasis is also being laid on the protection and survival of planted saplings. Officials said directions have been issued for continuous monitoring through modern technology to improve the survival rate of the plants.