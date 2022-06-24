President to visit Vrindavan on June 27, offer prayers at Bankey Bihari temple

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit the religious town Vrindavan on June 27 (Monday). During his two-and-a-half-hour visit, he is scheduled to offer prayers at the Bankey Behari temple. He will also visit Krishna Kutir, an ashram in Vrindavan where he will interact with widows.

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be in Vrindavan on Monday to welcome Kovind who is nearing the end of his term as President.

The President’s helicopter will land at a specially prepared helipad near Krishna Kutir ashram around 9.45am, according his official itinerary.

He will offer prayers at Bankey Behari Temple in Vrindavan and then return to Krishna Kutir to interact with the inmates. He may have a look at hand-made products crafted by the inmates.

“During his visit to Vrindavan, the President will pay obeisance to the principal deity of the Bankey Bihari temple,” Mathura district magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal said, according to a PTI report.

The President is scheduled to fly back to Delhi in an Indian Air Force helicopter at 12.15pm on Monday. Elaborate security arrangements are being made for the VVIP visit. The focus is mainly on lanes leading to the Bankey Behari Temple.

Another challenge would be to keep away the monkeys in the lanes leading to the temple. The monkeys are notorious for snatching things from devotees.

“All required arrangements are being made for the visit of President of India and all steps will be taken to make the visit a smooth one,” said an official involved in ongoing preparations at Vrindavan.

Kovind’s predecessor Pranab Mukerjee had also paid obeisance at the temple, said Gyanendra Goswami, the rajbhog seva adhikari of the Bankey Bihari temple.

He said that Rajendra Prasad, the first President of Independent India, had also paid his obeisance to the deity.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)