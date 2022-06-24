President to visit Vrindavan on June 27, offer prayers at Bankey Bihari temple
President Ram Nath Kovind will visit the religious town Vrindavan on June 27 (Monday). During his two-and-a-half-hour visit, he is scheduled to offer prayers at the Bankey Behari temple. He will also visit Krishna Kutir, an ashram in Vrindavan where he will interact with widows.
Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be in Vrindavan on Monday to welcome Kovind who is nearing the end of his term as President.
The President’s helicopter will land at a specially prepared helipad near Krishna Kutir ashram around 9.45am, according his official itinerary.
He will offer prayers at Bankey Behari Temple in Vrindavan and then return to Krishna Kutir to interact with the inmates. He may have a look at hand-made products crafted by the inmates.
“During his visit to Vrindavan, the President will pay obeisance to the principal deity of the Bankey Bihari temple,” Mathura district magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal said, according to a PTI report.
The President is scheduled to fly back to Delhi in an Indian Air Force helicopter at 12.15pm on Monday. Elaborate security arrangements are being made for the VVIP visit. The focus is mainly on lanes leading to the Bankey Behari Temple.
Another challenge would be to keep away the monkeys in the lanes leading to the temple. The monkeys are notorious for snatching things from devotees.
“All required arrangements are being made for the visit of President of India and all steps will be taken to make the visit a smooth one,” said an official involved in ongoing preparations at Vrindavan.
Kovind’s predecessor Pranab Mukerjee had also paid obeisance at the temple, said Gyanendra Goswami, the rajbhog seva adhikari of the Bankey Bihari temple.
He said that Rajendra Prasad, the first President of Independent India, had also paid his obeisance to the deity.
(WITH PTI INPUTS)
-
Alert traffic constable rescues school students as bus gets stuck on waterlogged bridge in Kalyan
An alert on-duty traffic constable from Ulhasnagar came to the rescue of 10 students who were stuck in a school bus that broke down in Kalyan due to heavy waterlogging caused by the rain on Friday afternoon. Constable Gokul Dhongde and a traffic warden, Aukash Chavan, rushed to the spot and evacuated the students, carrying them on their shoulders through knee-deep water.
-
Political crisis takes its toll: Mumbai police’s annual charity show ‘Umang’ postponed
The current political turmoil in the state seems to have not spared even the Mumbai police's annual charity event. 'Umang', which was scheduled to be held on June 26 at Jio World Garden in Bandra Kurla Complex, has been postponed without a new date. City police commissioner Sanjay Pandey is set to retire on June 30. The Mumbai police earn around ₹4 crore from the event and the money is used for police welfare.
-
Slipper in hand, UP teacher thrashes woman shiksha mitra on camera. Suspended
A head teacher of an Uttar Pradesh school was suspended on Friday after Ajeet Kumar, the head teacher of Mahangukheda Basic School in Lakhimpur block was seen in a widely-circulated video thrashing a woman shiksha mitra, or para teacher, with a slipper. The head teacher of Mahangukheda Basic School in Lakhimpur block, Ajeet Kumar, has been suspended with immediate effect by the Lakhimpur Kheri district Basic Shiksha Adhikari Dr Laxmi Kant Pandey, officials said.
-
Punjab: 13 shooters among 19 Pinda gang members arrested
In a major bust, the Jalandhar rural police on Friday claimed to have unearthed an extortion and arms smuggling racket with the arrest of 13 shooters and six other men owing allegiance to the Palwinder Singh Pinda gang. The 13 arrested shooters have been identified as Sunil Masih (main shooter), Ravinder Ravi, Pradeep Singh, Manjinder Singh, Sukhman Singh, Sandeep, Major Singh, Aprail Singh, Balwinder, Salinder Singh, Satpal Singh, Devinderpal Singh, and Satwant Singh.
-
Farmers protest against Agnipath scheme across Punjab
In response to the nationwide call given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, farmers owing allegiance to various organisations in Punjab on Friday staged protests against the Union Government's Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces. No untoward incident was reported. In Bathinda, Ekta Ugrahan and Sidhupur factions of the Bhartiya Kisan Union held separate dharnas outside the district administrative complex. The entrance to the secretariat was sealed by the police.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics